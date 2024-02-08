Government communications boss set to work for UAE ‘rolled out red carpet’ for Abu Dhabi delegation

The Government’s executive director of communications who is to join the UAE foreign ministry hosted a 20-person official delegation from Abu Dhabi last May.

Alex Aiken opened a day of speaking events, including how to handle crisis communications, for UAE officials in the Grade 1 listed Admiralty House.

The gathering on May 15 2023 was part of a wider visit from the UAE government which saw its foreign ministers meet James Cleverly, the then foreign secretary.

A Government insider familiar with the event said Mr Aiken had “rolled out the red carpet” for the UAE, which less than a year later would be announced as his new employer.

A Cabinet Office source said Mr Aiken was not approached about a job until “much later”.

James Cleverly, the then foreign secretary, meets with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, the UAE minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, in May 2023 - Rory Arnold/No 10 Downing Street

The Telegraph is facing an attempted takeover by RedBird IMI, a fund 75 per cent financed by the UAE. Government ministers have the power to block the deal.

The results of an investigation by Ofcom, the media regulator, and the Competition and Markets Authority is due to be handed to the Culture Department next month.

Questions have been raised about the appropriateness of Mr Aiken, who has spent decades in political communications, taking a paid position with the UAE given the country’s lack of democracy and differing values to the UK.

The appointment became public on Wednesday, yet Mr Aiken intends to stay in his role until April. It remains unclear exactly when he will join as a communications adviser to the UAE’s foreign ministry.

Restrictions in new role with UAE

New details have emerged about the restrictions said to have been placed on Mr Aiken in his new job.

Mr Aiken was told he will not be able “draw on, disclose or use for the benefit of yourself or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government, any privileged information available to you” while in his UK role, according to a Cabinet Office source.

He is also barred for two years after leaving Whitehall from being “directly involved in lobbying the UK Government” or using his contacts gained from his past career “for personal gain” or for that of the UAE.

All of Mr Aiken’s future contacts with British civil servants must also be made through “official channels only”.

The event at which Mr Aiken spoke last May focused on government communications. Such gatherings are often held with the communications team of visiting foreign delegations.

Admiralty House, which is located off Horse Guards Parade in Westminster, was built in the 18th century. Winston Churchill lived there while First Lord of the Admiralty.

‘UK-UAE inaugural Strategic Dialogue’

The event saw Mr Aiken give opening remarks before senior communications figures from other Government departments spoke to the room of UAE government officials.

The full UAE government visit had been announced around the same time, with a press release from the Foreign Office touting the “UK-UAE inaugural Strategic Dialogue 2023”.

Mr Aiken, as one of the most senior figures in the Government’s communications team, had responsibilities for how news about national security issues was announced.

That meant he often attended so-called Cobra meetings, which can involve sensitive information being shared about military movements or responses to terrorist attacks.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said of the May 15 event: “Governments regularly host routine exchanges between officials.

“This event is similar to other communications exchanges held in the last year with countries including Ukraine, Singapore, the USA and Germany.”

Mr Aiken has stepped back from engaging with security issues which could be a conflict of interest given his new role before he leaves in April, according to a Cabinet Office source.