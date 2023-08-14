Government Covid scientist Susannah Boddie dies in Italy cycling crash

A scientist who helped advise the government during the pandemic has died in a cycling crash in Italy.

Susannah Boddie, 27, was the lead health data scientist at 10 Downing Street.

Ms Boddie, of Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, was fatally injured when she was thrown from her bike near Lake Garda on Saturday.

A Downing Street spokesperson described her as "a loved and admired colleague and friend to those at number 10".

The spokesperson said she was "an incredible scientist" and "an inspiring sportswoman".

"Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time," they added.

Ms Boddie died after being thrown from her bike as she descended a steep downhill trail on a woodland path on the Brescia side of Lake Garda, the Daily Mail reported.

'Kindest person'

In a statement, Ms Boddie's family said she had "crammed more into her life than you would have thought possible".

"Susannah lived life to the full and had achieved so much in her short life," the statement said.

"She was the loveliest, kindest person who always inspired and cared for others and was adored by all her many friends.

"She will leave the biggest hole in our family and that of Rob, her much loved partner.

"She was the most wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend you could ever wish for, and her memory will continue to inspire us in all we do."

Ms Boddie was a Cambridge University graduate who gained a degree in pharmacology and also had a masters degree in systems biology, according to her LinkedIn account.

As well as being a data scientist, she was also a health team manager at Downing Street.

