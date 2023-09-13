Government defeated over axing pollution rules

The House of Lords has blocked the UK government's plan to relax restrictions on water pollution to encourage housebuilding in England.

Lords defeated the government in a vote on removing the EU-era "nutrient neutrality" rules on Wednesday evening.

Ministers believe up to 100,000 new homes could be built by 2030 if water pollution regulations are loosened.

But the proposal was condemned by environmental groups, who said it would mean more polluted waters.

Labour's deputy leader and shadow deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner, said the defeat in the Lords showed "the Tories have utterly failed in their attempt to score cheap political points with a flawed plan".

She added:"We stand ready to sit down with the government, housebuilders and environmental groups to agree on a workable solution to build the homes we need."

The attempt to ease the rules, by amending the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill, was defeated by 203 votes to 156, a majority of 47.

Because of the late stage at which the government tried to introduce the change, it can not try again in the House of Commons.

Ministers would need to bring the proposal forward in a new bill.

Natural England rules currently mean 62 local authorities cannot allow new developments unless builders can prove their projects are "nutrient neutral" in protected areas.

The government said by removing the restrictions, housing developers will deliver an extra £18bn in economic activity.

But environmental groups and opposition parties opposed the plans, with Labour arguing the change would increase river pollution.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Labour under Sir Keir Starmer could not be trusted to build more homes.

He said Labour's opposition to the government's plans was "typical of the principles-free, conviction-free type of leadership that he offers".

"Flip-flopping from being a builder to a blocker," Sir Keir said. The British people can't trust a word he says."

Sir Keir's spokesman rejected the charge, saying the government's plans were "rushed and flawed".

"We do have serious concerns about the way in which the changes the Tories are proposing will harm our waterways and ecosystems," he said.