Government defends London stock market after Arm confirms $70bn snub

James Titcomb
·2 min read
City of London
City of London

The British microchip company Arm has confirmed it has rejected ministers’ lobbying and will proceed with a bumper US stock market listing.

Rene Haas, Arm’s chief executive, said the decision to float its shares on Wall Street came despite talks with the Government and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). He confirmed that Arm planned a secondary UK listing at some point in the future and said that the company would continue to be headquartered in Britain.

Confirmation that Arm will snub London is a blow to the Government, which had lobbied for Arm to return to the British stock market, and adds to growing concerns about the competitiveness of the market.

A Government spokesman said it was determined to improve stock market rules to attract more companies, after Arm was followed by construction giant CRH and gambling business Flutter inpting for Wall Street.

Mr Haas said: “After engagement with the British Government and the FCA over several months, SoftBank and Arm have determined that pursuing a US-only listing of Arm in 2023 is the best path forward for the company and its stakeholders.

“In addition, we are announcing new plans to further increase our UK presence with the opening of a new site in Bristol and continued headcount growth. Arm also intends to maintain its headquarters, operations  and material IP in the UK.

“Arm is proud of its British heritage, and continues work with the British Government. We will continue to invest and play a significant role in the British tech ecosystem. Arm also intends to consider a subsequent UK listing in due course.”

A Government spokesman said: “The UK is taking forward ambitious reforms to the rules governing its capital markets, building on our continued success as Europe’s leading hub for investment, and the second largest globally.

“We continue to attract some of the most innovative and largest companies in the world – and note Arm’s commitment to expanding its presence in the UK, providing a boost to growth, jobs and investment.”

Arm is expected to be worth as much as $70bn (£58bn) according to bankers pitching the company on the US float, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The Cambridge-based company, spun out of Acorn Computers in 1990, was listed on the London Stock Exchange and was a member of the FTSE 100 until 2016, when Japan’s SoftBank bought it for £24bn.

Rishi Sunak had lobbied heavily for Arm to float in Britain, hosting meetings with SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son and Mr Haas as both Chancellor and Prime Minister.

Arm is believed to see a UK secondary listing as a possibility if the FCA reforms rules on related-party transactions. The current rules would require detailed disclosures about business dealings with other companies owned by SoftBank.

