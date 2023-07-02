Government demands new petrol prices comparison website in profiteering crackdown

A close-up image of a man filling up his car with petrol

Motorists are to be told where they can buy the cheapest petrol under Government plans to crackdown on service station profiteering.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Security Secretary, is expected to signal the move on Monday for a comparison website that would make it easier for motorists to find the best prices at forecourts in their local area.

Ministers believe the transparency provided by a “pumpwatch” online service could also drive down prices - as well as expose any potential profiteering.

In Northern Ireland, the public have access to a fuel price checker, which has been partially credited for keeping fuel costs lower.

The announcement is expected to coincide with the publication on Monday of a major report by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has been investigating petrol retailers.

Its review, which began in June last year, came after Kwasi Kwarteng, the then business secretary, asked the CMA to investigate operators amid concerns that they had failed to pass on a 5p cut to fuel duty.

Petrol is still 10p higher per litre than it should be, adding £5 to the bill for filling up a typical car, according to an analysis by the pressure group FairFuelUK .

There have also been concerns that fluctuations in the wholesale prices of fuel and crude oil have not been passed on to motorists by retailers.

Mr Shapps will consult on the plans for a “pumpwatch” website, which could be established under a voluntary agreement with retailers.

It is understood, however, that the Government is prepared to legislate if there is resistance to a voluntary arrangement.

A tricky task

Ministers are also expected to address the more complicated task of monitoring how prices at the pumps are determined, in order to establish when and whether reductions in the crude oil price and wholesale cost are passed on to motorists.

Government sources acknowledged it will be tricky because the nature of the business means retailers buy ahead of any fluctuations, and claim they charge motorists at the price at which they bought the fuel.

“That will have to be part of a wider piece of work on market reform,” said a source.

Petrol retailers have blamed surging wholesale prices and claimed that refineries have not passed on recent falls in the price of crude oil.

But fuel campaigners claim that retailers are exploiting the Ukraine crisis to increase their profits, helping to fuel stubbornly high inflation.

In an update on its investigation published two months ago, the CMA said it was concerned retailers had larger profit margins than before the pandemic, while also acknowledging that “global factors” and the Ukraine war had contributed to an increase in fuel prices.

The CMA’s final report is expected to warn of a lack of transparency among petrol retailers and make a series of recommendations, including a requirement for retailers to routinely publish data on their pricing.

The Government is expected to endorse its recommendations.

Senior former ministers including Dame Priti Patel and Dame Andrea Leadsom have led calls for greater transparency and reform of the market.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who has been working on plans with Mr Shapps, told the Sun on Sunday: “I am committed to getting a fair deal for motorists. I met with watchdogs this week to work out how to reduce everyday costs.

“They have my 100 per cent backing to crack down on any unfair treatment.”

There has been speculation that a new pricing watchdog could be established. But there are concerns that this could be costly and create another tier of bureaucracy when an existing regulator, such as Ofgem, could take on the role.

