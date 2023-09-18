Government dismisses Hanna Maliar and the rest of former Defence Minister Reznikov's deputies
On 18 September, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed six deputy ministers of defence and the ministry's state secretary.
Source: Oleh Nemchinov, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers, on Telegram
Quote: "At its meeting on 18 September, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution to dismiss:
Volodymyr Havrylov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine;
Rostyslav Zamlynskyi from the post of Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine;
Hanna Maliar from the post of the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine;
Denys Sharapov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine;
Andrii Shevchenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for European Integration;
Vitalii Deyneha from the post of Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation;
Kostiantyn Vashchenko from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defence."
Details: Under Ukraine’s Law on Executive Bodies, when a minister is dismissed, the first deputy minister and deputy ministers are dismissed by the Cabinet of Ministers.
Update: High-level sources in the Ukrainian government told Ukrainska Pravda that all the deputy ministers resigned voluntarily at newly-appointed defence minister Rustem Umierov's request and will not be going back to their positions. Consultations are currently underway on candidates for the post of deputy defence minister.
A source close to the Defence Ministry said: "A complete overhaul is underway."
Background: On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) accepted Oleksii Reznikov’s resignation as Minister of Defence.
Read more: Zelenskyy's fourth defence minister: why the president is replacing Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umierov
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!