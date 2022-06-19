Government you elect is government you deserve

Letter to the Editor

Presidential candidate Joe Biden ran on combating climate change and avoided mentioning the "Green New Deal" to combat climate change.

The Green New Deal is aimed at eliminating all fossil fuels and nuclear energy to generate electricity over 10 years by transitioning to solar/wind renewable energy and massively expanding electric vehicle manufacturing to replace every gasoline/diesel engine.

On day one, President Joe Biden signed executive orders that immediately shut down the Keystone Pipeline, killing thousands of good paying jobs and suspending new oil/gas leasing and drilling permits on federal lands. The Biden Administration continues to say that oil companies have lots of leases, but the required environmental/construction/drilling permits are not being issued.

Prior to January 2021 the U.S. was ENERGY INDEPENDENT with affordable gasoline/diesel and, thanks to President Biden's war on fossil fuels, the U.S. has become ENERGY DEPENDENT with ever-increasing gasoline/diesel prices.

President Biden's request for more oil from Saudi Arabia and other foreign countries has failed, so he has directed the drawing of a million barrels of oil per day from the U.S. strategic oil reserve until November 2022.

During President Biden's recent trip to Asia, he said higher gasoline prices are an unfortunate necessity in making the transition from fossil fuels to alternatives like windmills and solar panels. What happens to your family budget before we get to the unattainable green energy paradise? Energy is at the root of inflation and every single item in America becomes more expensive when fuel prices rise.

On Jan. 6, 2021, President Biden inherited a 1.4% inflation rate and $2.41 gasoline. Last month’s Consumer Price Index pegged the overall inflation rate at 8.3%, the highest in 40 years. Lawrence Summers, Secretary of the Treasury for President Bill Clinton and the Director of the National Economic Council for President Barack Obama, warned that President Biden's big-spending agenda was creating the risk of an inflation spike that could “set off inflationary pressures we have not seen in a generation.”

President Biden's May 10 speech blames inflation on Putin's war in Ukraine, the pandemic, supply chain issues, price gouging by companies and excess energy company profits while ignoring his war on fossil fuels and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

President Obama said elections have consequences and we have lots of them. Thomas Jefferson wrote: "The government you elect is the government you deserve.”

Richard Steckmeyer

Monroe

