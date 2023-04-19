The Government faces an energy dilemma

A prepay electricity key sits in a prepayment electricity meter in a rented home

The Government and the energy regulator Ofgem have taken credit for cracking down on the forced installation of prepayment meters in the homes of vulnerable customers. Grant Shapps, the Energy Secretary, called for a review after the practice was exposed and concerns were raised about an increase in entries.

The increase was a function of the sharp rise in oil and gas prices even though billions have been spent keeping them down. Mr Shapps urged energy bosses to revise their practices and improve their action to support vulnerable households.

He said that he was “appalled” by the behaviour of suppliers and that halting forced installation was “only the beginning”. Mr Shapps pledged to continue standing up for vulnerable consumers who have had their homes invaded and to ensure that this cannot happen in future.

But where is the recognition in this governmental breast-beating that some people who could afford to might simply be refusing to pay their bills? The great majority who have also struggled to meet the costs have done so without claiming indigence.

What are energy companies whose customers will not pay and often do not respond to requests supposed to do? They could cut off the supplies, but is that what Mr Shapps and campaigners want to see happen? Permission to install meters by force requires a court order and is usually only sought after a number of failed attempts to contact the householder.

Clearly where very old residents, possibly with dementia, are concerned, there has to be far greater consideration, and protection for those aged 85 and over is welcome.