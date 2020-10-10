Government to favour UK shipbuilding firms for contracts under defence review plans

Boris Johnson told the virtual Conservative Party Conference there would be 'a concerted national ship-building strategy that will bring jobs to every part of the UK' - PA Video

British shipbuilding companies would be favoured for Government contracts under plans being considered by Boris Johnson's defence review.

The Integrated Review is understood to be considering changes to EU-derived rules that prevent the UK from prioritising domestic firms as part of a push to boost the UK shipbuilding industry at the end of the post-Brexit transition period.

On Saturday, a Ministry of Defence spokesman confirmed: "Defence is committed to supporting the Government's ambition to reinvigorate UK shipbuilding. As we approach the end of the transition period, the MoD is exploring opportunities to better tailor the regulations to meet our needs, although no decisions have been made."

Since 2009, the EU's single market rules have covered UK defence procurement, following previous exemptions.

Currently, the EU-derived Defence and Security Public Contracts Regulations (DSPCR) require the Government to carry out international competitions for contracts relating to "non-sensitive" defence shipbuilding. "Sensitive" vessels, such as submarines and some classes of warships, are exempt.

The Telegraph understands that Mr Johnson's review is weighing up reforms to the regulations, including the possibility of new legislation which could relax the current rules by 2023.

David Jones MP, the deputy chairman of the Tory European Research Group, said: "Despite the intention to do more British shipbuilding, HMG could have a nasty surprise in the courts if they do not amend retained EU law on defence procurement which makes UK-limited procurement more difficult."

Ben Wallace has hinted that the £1.5 billion deal to build the Royal Navy supply ships will stay in the UK - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Last month, both the Prime Minister and Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, hinted that the £1.5 billion deal to build the Royal Navy supply ships would stay in the UK.

The three Fleet Solid Support vessels were due to be put to tender because they were not previously classed as warships. However, Mr Wallace told the Commons last month that the vessels were warships, raising the possibility that they could be built in Britain.

In his speech to the virtual Conservative Party Conference earlier this week, Mr Johnson further hinted at the flux of domestic shipbuilding that could happen at the end of the transition deal.

He said: "We aren't embarrassed to sing old songs about how Britannia rules the waves – in fact, we are even making sense of it with a concerted national ship-building strategy that will bring jobs to every part of the UK, especially in Scotland."

Defence sources who have been privy to discussions around the review said the Government had displayed an "intent" for British shipbuilding to be done "under its own steam".

"In terms of shipbuilding there is no doubt at all that, within the MoD and within Government, there is a keenness to enable ourselves to procure our own ship contracts, particularly things like the Fleet Solid Support ships," a source said.

"They understand the issue [DSPCR]. There have been plenty of conversations about this issue, and there are lots of people in the MoD who are quite clear they want to be able to have the freedom to do our own thing."

On Saturday, Major General Julian Thompson and Rear Admiral Roger Lane-Nott, of the Veterans for Britain campaign group, urged ministers to rule out signing up to any EU rules on defence procurement, as part of a post-Brexit trade deal with the bloc, which could jeopardise the plans to favour British shipbuilders.

The group is also concerned about the extent to which the Government would be able to use industrial subsidies to boost the industry under current rules in place for a no-deal scenario.