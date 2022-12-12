1

Government funding bill, Fed meeting, FTX hearing: 3 things to watch in politics this week

Kevin Cirilli
·Contributor
·3 min read

From government funding talks to the Fed's December meeting, investors are keeping an eye on a number of political showdowns and market events heading into the year's end.

Here are three stories at the intersection of business and politics to watch this week:

Congress seeks to avoid a government shutdown

Lawmakers must pass an estimated $1.5 trillion funding bill by Dec. 16 or risk a government shutdown.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Republicans and Democrats are about $26 billion apart on their versions of the budget, with Republicans arguing that Democrats want to spend too much money on areas such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which received a funding increase as part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 8: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., conduct a bill enrollment ceremony after the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The bill mandates federal protection for same-sex marriages. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., speak in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that the path forward might include a year-long continuing resolution. Such a measure would punt the broader spending fight into the new year, buying lawmakers more time to negotiate a deal.

Fed weighs another rate hike

This week, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce a 0.50% interest rate hike following the central bank's December policy meeting.

That would mark a smaller increase than last month's 75 basis-point rate hike as the Fed looks to moderate the pace of rate increases in its effort to bring down inflation.

The Fed's policy decision coincides his week with the latest inflation data out Tuesday. Economists anticipate that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will show inflation in the U.S. continued to decelerate for the month of November.

FTX hearing on deck

Former crypto billionaire and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he will testify Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee, which is convening a hearing in light of the crypto exchange's collapse.

Lawmakers and regulators appear to be increasing their level of scrutiny surrounding FTX's meltdown, which USA Today reported has impacted more than 1 million people.

UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX US Derivatives, testifies during the House Agriculture Committee hearing titled Changing Market Roles: The FTX Proposal and Trends in New Clearinghouse Models, in Longworth Building on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX US Derivatives, testifies during the House Agriculture Committee hearing on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Senate Banking Committee will also convene a hearing on Wednesday as the industry faces the prospects of regulatory reform. One legislative proposal from Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) aims to make the Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC) the go-to crypto regulator, as CoinDesk reported.

The push for the CFTC to expand its scope comes as lawmakers have questioned whether the SEC applied appropriate oversight of FTX or could have prevented the damage from the exchange's bankruptcy.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote in a Nov. 22 letter that the SEC needs to "suit up" when it comes to crypto oversight — to which SEC Chair Gary Gensler replied in an interview with Yahoo Finance last week: "We're already suited up."

And there's another political implication from the FTX implosion as Bloomberg reported that FTX's bankruptcy could impact as much as $73 million in political donations.

Kevin Cirilli is a visiting media at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub and the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue. Follow him on LinkedIn here.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Government shutdown: Congress creeps toward deadline to pass $1.5 trillion funding bill

    The U.S. Congress faces a Friday deadline to fund the federal government, as Democrats and Republicans bicker over the details of an expected roughly $1.5 trillion funding bill in the final weeks that Democrats control both the House and Senate. This end-of-year battle over budget priorities has become a ritual on legislation that was supposed to have been enacted by Oct. 1, when Washington's fiscal year started. Republican Senator Richard Shelby last week told reporters that negotiators were about $25 billion apart -- a mere 1.7% of last year's spending.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Sydney-based Pathzero helps investors track their portfolios' carbon emissions

    Financial institutions are waiting for the SEC and other regulators to pass rules about how to disclose emissions from their portfolio companies. Until then, many are following the standard set by the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF). The funding was led by Carthona Capital (which is also a customer of Pathzero), with participation from Clyde Bank Holdings, Antler, individual investors and Pathzero employees.

  • Old Dominion Freight Stock Shows Rising Market Leadership; Earns 82 RS Rating

    On Monday, Old Dominion Freight stock hit a key technical benchmark, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 82, up from 78 the day before. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. Is Old Dominion Freight Stock A Buy?

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Higher As Fed Meeting Looms; End-of-Year Deals Boost M&A

    Investors will navigate a full slate of data releases and central bank decisions over the final full trading week of the worst year for stocks since 2008.

  • Congress faces looming government shutdown deadline at end of the week

    Lawmakers face a Friday at midnight deadline when government funding is set to expire -- and the House and Senate will likely have to pass a short-term extension to avert a shutdown at the end of the week, which would give negotiators more time to try to secure a broader full-year funding deal.

  • U.S. finalizes $2.5 billion loan to GM, LG battery joint venture

    The U.S. Energy Department said on Monday it had finalized a $2.5 billion low-cost loan to a joint venture of General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution to help pay for three new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities. Reuters first reported in July the planned loan to Ultium Cells LLC from the government's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) loan program. The loan will help finance construction of new lithium-ion manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan, supporting 6,000 construction jobs and 5,100 operations jobs at the three plants.

  • Oil Rises as Traders Buy the Dip With Key Pipeline Still Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders swooped in to buy oil at the lowest price this year, as markets digested the fact that a key North American crude pipeline remains shut with no timeline for reopening. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medic

  • Apple is going to keep cozying up to the Chinese government, no matter how much it says it's investing in America, India, and other countries

    Apple may try to move production away from China, but it will continue to play ball with China to access its consumers.

  • The Best Alternatives to a 401(k)

    Not all workers have access to a 401(k), but there are several alternative ways to save for retirement.

  • EV Sector Needs More Clarity on Biden’s Energy Law, LG Chem CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluA key supplier to the electric vehicle sector is urging the Biden administration to clarify details of a law aimed at drawing more ba

  • Deadly Protests in Peru After President Is Impeached

    Demonstrations in Peru left one person dead Sunday, while a Congressional debate on proceedings against former President Pedro Castillo was suspended. Peru was thrown into chaos last week after Castillo was impeached and then arrested on Wednesday, following an attempt to dissolve congress. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Bankman-Fried Jolts FTX Hearings With Plan to Skip Senate Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- After spending the past two weeks participating in media interviews, former FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried is being more selective when it comes to appearing before Congress to discuss the collapse of his cryptocurrency empire. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Mus

  • U.S. budget deficit widens to $248.5 billion in November

    The U.S. budget deficit widened to $248.5 billion in November, up from $191.3 billion in the same month last year, the Treasury Department said Monday.

  • Crypto Problems Grow: Binance Might Face Money-Laundering Charges

    U.S. prosecutors are considering whether to charge the cryptocurrency exchange and its executives, including CEO Changpeng Zhao, Reuters reports.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks have fallen sharply amid the bear market, creating a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Congress should lift the debt ceiling as soon as possible, CRFB president says

    Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the debt ceiling showdown and recommendations for the government's budget.

  • Fade The CPI; This New Fed Inflation Chart Is Key For S&P 500

    The Fed has a favorite new core inflation chart. While soft CPI data may lift the S&P 500, it may not avert a hawkish surprise a day later.

  • 'House of the Dragon' star Paddy Considine says filming Viserys' death led to his oxygen levels dropping dangerously

    Paddy Considine said at HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention in Los Angeles on Sunday that filming King Viserys' death was his most difficult scene.

  • A $40 billion Merger Monday shows M&A appetite increasing after brutal 2022

    U.S. investors were met with at least $40 billion worth of deals ahead of the open Monday, a reprieve for M&A bankers with deal volume down more than 50% in the most recent quarter.