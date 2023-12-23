"This government has its head on right": Ukrainian ambassador praises Scholz's government for helping Ukraine

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, has expressed his gratitude to the German government for assisting Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.

Source: Deutsche Welle, citing Makeiev in an interview with rbb24 Inforadio radio station, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Makeiev praised the German government for supporting Ukraine. "This government has its head on right," the diplomat said metaphorically, expressing his wish that Germany would take on the role of a leader in providing assistance.

The official is of the opinion that the Germans should realise that helping Ukraine in times of war is in their own interest, as Russia poses a threat to peace in the whole of Europe. Assisting Ukraine is crucial both for defence against Russian aggressive war and recovering from the post-war devastation, Makeiev said.

The official added that Ukraine, first and foremost, needs more weapons to turn the tide in the war.

The ambassador also praised the role of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the recent EU summit in Brussels. Makeiev noted that Scholz's "diplomatic masterstroke" prevented Hungary's veto and allowed the start of official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The official further said it was essential to start considering Ukraine's recovery now, without waiting for the war to be over. The rebuilding must begin today, and Germany's leadership is crucial in this issue, Makeiev said.

Background:

On Friday, 22 December, the German government updated the list of military aid to Ukraine, announcing the transfer of 3 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems together with spare parts in addition to the 49 already delivered.

Last week, the list of military aid transferred by Germany to Ukraine was supplemented by a Patriot air defence system and its missiles.

