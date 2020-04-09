Government intrusions on civil liberties during pandemic raise risks, rewards

WASHINGTON – The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on the civil liberties Americans hold dear. But for now, most civil libertarians aren't complaining.

Can't go to church? Can't get an abortion? Can't buy a gun? Restrictions imposed in many states have not just made life difficult – they have infringed upon the most basic rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Americans are being told to stay home. Some states are trying to block residents of other states from entering. Those from New York are prime targets in many parts of the country, but try driving to Texas from Louisiana. Or to Rhode Island, period.

Enforcing the shutdown: Officials grapple with stay-at-home orders, social distancing

Government efforts to starve the pandemic of victims before thousands dead become hundreds of thousands have raised concerns among liberals and conservatives alike. Attorney General William Barr called them "draconian" Wednesday night and expressed a desire to bring them to an end next month.

"I think we have to allow people to adapt more than we have and not just tell people to go home and hide under the bed," he said on Fox News.

But for the most part, even those whose jobs are to safeguard individual liberties aren't objecting too loudly. Yet.

"All kinds of constitutional liberties are being constrained right now. They are restricted because there’s a reason to restrict them," says David Cole, national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union. "In a time like this, you have to defer substantially to public health experts."

At the same time, Cole says, advocacy groups must be vigilant to prevent discriminatory practices, lest states begin to make judgment calls about who shall live and die based on age, health or disability.

Coronavirus goes to court: After lives and livelihoods come the lawsuits

The Trump administration settled a case Wednesday that had been lodged against Alabama over its use of a 10-year-old policy allowing ventilators in short supply to be denied to older people and those with intellectual disabilities and dementia. The state agreed to remove the document and comply with civil rights laws.

"Persons with disabilities have equal worth and dignity and should not be deprioritized for health care based on a supposedly lower ‘quality of life’ compared to persons without disabilities," said Roger Severino, director of the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "Older Americans in Alabama can take solace knowing that their state will not impose blunt age cutoffs for ventilator allocation if, God forbid, there is a shortage.”

Who gets ventilators: Guidelines show how hospitals in NYC, US will decide

To date, most of the policies put in place by state and local officials have been accepted by constituents as the price to pay for their health. If anything, questions have been raised when those policies, no matter how tough, have not been enforced effectively.

But the balance between health and other forms of happiness – economic, social, academic, physical – likely will be an issue when the threat of contracting and dying from the coronavirus lessens, calling into question the severity of restrictions.

“Is the harm that we’re inflicting on ourselves worse than whatever the virus is doing to us?" says Ilya Shapiro, director of constitutional studies at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank. "That's the $64 trillion question. You don't know how to run the cost-benefit analysis."

Abortion, religion, guns

While liberals and conservatives both worry about protecting civil liberties, they differ on which ones are most worth defending.

Liberals point to abortion rights, prisoner and detainee rights, and voting rights. Conservatives point to religious freedom, property rights and the Second Amendment.

