Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages to be used by Covid Inquiry

The Government will finally hand over Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages after it lost its legal challenge against the Covid Inquiry.

The Cabinet Office has until Monday afternoon to release the former prime minister’s messages, notebooks and diaries following a failed legal battle at the High Court.

Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham dismissed the Cabinet Office’s attempt for a judicial review over the Inquiry’s demands for the messages relating to government decision-making during the pandemic.

Following the decision, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that the Government would continue to co-operate with the Inquiry and said he welcomed the judgment.

They said: “For our part, we welcome the judgment, it provides welcome clarity. We think it has put forward a sensible solution which finds a way through this important issue and we will be complying.”

Baroness Hallett, the chairman of the Inquiry, had ordered the Government to hand over Mr Johnson’s messages and also those of Henry Cook, his former aide.

However, the Government had sought a judicial review arguing it should not have to hand over material that is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

The judges dismissed the Cabinet Office’s legal challenge, but said the department could make a different application to Lady Hallett.

The two judges added: “To answer the practical issue which seems to have divided the Cabinet Office and the chair of the Inquiry, the chair of the Inquiry may examine the contested documents, and if the chair of the Inquiry agrees that they are obviously irrelevant, will return them.”

Lawyers for the Cabinet Office had argued the Inquiry does not have the legal power to force ministers to release messages and records it claimed covered matters “unconnected to the Government’s handling of Covid”.

Lady Hallett had contended the Cabinet Office’s position “undermines” her ability to carry out the Inquiry properly and would have “serious implications” for all public inquiries.

Mr Johnson had urged the High Court to throw out the Government’s legal challenge, with his lawyers arguing that “public confidence would be undermined” if the Cabinet Office was successful in its legal challenge over his WhatsApps and 24 notebooks.

Judgment was the ‘correct decision’

The Government took the highly unusual step of launching the challenge earlier in June. The move attracted criticism after days of public wrangling between the Cabinet Office and Lady Hallett’s investigation after she rejected its argument the material was not relevant in a May ruling.

The messages relate to conversations with more than 40 individuals, and Mr Cook’s WhatsApps from seven chat groups come to more than 3,289 messages alone, a third of which the Cabinet Office had claimed were irrelevant.

The Cabinet Office previously argued the scale of messages requested relating to Mr Johnson would leave the Inquiry “utterly swamped with material of no value to its work”.

Elkan Abrahamson, a lawyer who represents the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK group, said that the judgment was the “correct decision to ensure the Inquiry maintains its authority and allows it to get to the truth”.

He said: “Without full access to all relevant evidence, the integrity of the Inquiry would have been further undermined and left toothless by the very government that set it up.

“We hope the Government will accept the decision and, as they keep urging us to do after their breaches of Covid rules, ‘move on’.”

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, accused the Government of “wasting time and taxpayers’ money on doomed legal battles to withhold evidence”.

She said: “After this latest humiliating defeat, the Prime Minister must accept the ruling and comply with the Inquiry’s requests for evidence in full.

“The public deserve answers, not more attempts by the Prime Minister to undermine the Covid Inquiry. There can be no more excuses for concealing the truth. It’s time to hand over the evidence.”



The Cabinet Office said it was co-operating with the Inquiry “in the spirit of candour and transparency” and the court had acknowledged its application was valid.

A government spokesman said the “resolution” would allow the Inquiry to view information she deemed relevant without affecting privacy and ensuring irrelevant information was returned.

“We will comply fully with this judgment and will now work with the Inquiry team on the practical arrangements,” they said.

A spokesman for Baroness Hallett said she was “pleased” the court had upheld her order, which had been varied to require all materials were handed over by 4pm on July 10.

