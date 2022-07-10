Government minister repeats claim Angela Rayner 'opened her legs' in Commons to distract Boris Johnson

A new government minister has repeated the claim that Angela Rayner 'opened her legs' in the Commons to distract Boris Johnson - Jessica Taylor/AFP

A new government minister has repeated the controversial claim that Angela Rayner "opened her legs" in the Commons to distract Boris Johnson.

Lia Nici, a Levelling Up minister, repeated the allegation, despite the Prime Minister previously dismissing it as "sexist, misogynistic tripe".

Speaking on the BBC Politics North programme yesterday, Ms Nici, the MP for Great Grimsby, said: "Let's just be honest here. We talk about honesty and integrity.

"The deputy shadow leader decided it would be amusing to open her legs in the chamber and then brag to everybody that actually it was male members of the opposite party who had been looking at her and she was drinking on the terrace and laughing about it."

Lia Nici, a Levelling Up minister, repeated the allegation against Angela Rayner - Parliament/PA

Naz Shah, the Labour Bradford West MP, who also appeared on the programme, described the minister's comments as "absolutely disgraceful".

"I don't know what's more disappointing, Lia," Ms Shah said.

"Listening to a fellow woman talk about another woman opening her legs in Parliament using that kind of misogynistic language, or the whataboutery to actually try and take it away from the failure of this government not just now, but for the last 12 years of austerity."

In April, MPs on both sides of the Commons condemned the claims that Ms Rayner had crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench in an attempt to distract Mr Johnson.

Ms Rayner tweeted yesterday: “Boris Johnson promised to unleash ‘the terrors of the earth’ on the Tory MPs spreading these vile smears.

“Instead he promoted them to ministerial office. They really are unfit to govern.”