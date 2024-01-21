Government must tread carefully when regulating tech sector; here's why

Technology has transformed the way we do business throughout the country. From increased access to information to real-time market updates, it’s hard to imagine going back to a time when phoning a friend was the only way to get the latest info.

As a mortgage consultant, I can certainly attest to the role it plays in my line of work. We rely heavily on online services to simplify the mortgage process for customers, exchange information between them and their mortgage lenders, and provide crucial data on the ever-changing real estate market.It’s been a huge boon for us because the process of buying a home can be daunting for customers, especially those who have no prior experience. Technology has greatly simplified the process, allowing us to exchange information quickly and efficiently and provide customers with the information they need to make good, informed decisions.

That’s why it’s so important that our leaders think carefully before stepping in and over-regulating the tech industry. Innovation drives the tools we – and many other industries – use every day.Strengthening and supporting South Carolina’s technology sector is crucial so these digital tools and services can continue to grow and meet our evolving needs. We are rapidly entering an era in which more information will always be necessary, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that our technology sector can provide it.

Jonathan Peacock

Columbia

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: As tech industry grows, government must not over-regulate