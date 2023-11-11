Government of national unity was need in Ukraine ‘yesterday,’ says Portnikov

The mandate of the Verkhovna Rada ended in 2023

National Unity Government needed in Ukraine ‘yesterday’, says Portnikov

A national unity government would address the issue of legitimacy during times of war, especially when the terms of those in power are coming to an end, Ukrainian journalist and political commentator Vitaliy Portnikov mentioned during the NV event "Success Formula of Ukraine" on Nov. 11.

A coalition government on a non-partisan basis should have been formed as early as Feb. 24, 2022, and is absolutely necessary now, he said.

"This is the coordination of tasks, competent leadership, and legitimacy of power when the term of office expires,” Portnikov said.

”During times of war, a government of national unity gives the state respect, even if politicians may be losing the trust of a significant part of society.”

Such a government was formed in the United Kingdom by Winston Churchill during World War II. A similar cabinet has now been created in Israel against the backdrop of the conflict with HAMAS, he noted.

"Politicians who recently stormed their own parliaments enter such governments as ministers to help the state survive.”

Zelenksyy won the last Ukrainian Presidential election in 2019 with 73.22% of the vote.

Presidential elections in Ukraine were supposed to take place on March 31, 2024, and parliamentary elections on Oct. 29, 2023. However, Ukrainian legislation prohibits holding elections during a state of war.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham stated in late August that elections in Ukraine should take place even during wartime. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded that in such a case, the U.S. and Europe should ensure the fairness of the elections by sending their observers to Ukraine, including to the frontline.

Ukraine’s Parliament denied on Nov. 3 that they were preparing for presidential elections during the war. The state budget for 2024 does not provide for expenses related to holding elections.

Zelenskyy stated on Nov. 6 that elections in Ukraine are "not timely" at the moment, as the country is currently focused on defense and battle.

