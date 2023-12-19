Government offers tax credits, not $8,500 for solar panels | Fact check

The claim: The government is giving $8,500 to homeowners through a 2023 solar incentive program

A Dec. 10 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) claims eligible homeowners can receive financial assistance from the government for switching to renewable energy.

“Our government just released a new 2023 solar incentive program, and they’re literally paying homeowners $8500 to install these new solar panels,” reads the post, which goes on to describe the criteria for eligibility.

Our rating: False

The Department of Energy said the federal government has no such programs to fund solar panel installation and has warned the public about scams suggesting otherwise. Eligible homeowners can reduce solar panel installation costs through a federal tax credit, but the program does not guarantee $8,500 in savings.

Department of Energy says claim is false, warns public of scam offers

The link in the Facebook post directs users to a website that is unaffiliated with the federal government and does not mention the supposed $8,500 handout. The website asks users to enter their name, zip code and phone number to see if they qualify for the purported offer.

The Department of Energy also said the claim is false.

“The U.S. government does not provide free solar panels,” said department spokesperson Samah Shaiq. “Consumers should be careful about offers that seem too good to be true and can contact the Federal Trade Commission to report scams.”

The department also warned about such claims in an April article on its website. It states the public should be cautious about websites that ask for personal information under the guise of verifying eligibility for a solar panel installation program or receiving a price quote.

Fact check: Government offers tax credits, not free solar panels

Eligible homeowners can receive a 30% federal tax credit if they installed or will install solar panels between 2022 and 2032, which the Department of Energy said can reduce installation costs by more than $7,500 for an average system. Those potential savings would come in the form of reduced tax liability, not an upfront payment.

There are also various loan programs and leases for solar energy systems, as well as state-level incentives in some places, according to the department.

Department of Agriculture spokesperson Allan Rodriguez also said the claim is “not related to any USDA program.”

USA TODAY previously debunked similar claims that the government was giving people $8,400 to test solar panels in 2022 and that the government was fully funding solar panels for Americans in July.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

