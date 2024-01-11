Government officially announces withdrawal of mobilisation draft law

The government has officially announced that it has withdrawn the draft law on improving mobilisation.

Source: Cabinet of Ministers on Telegram

Details: It is reported that on 11 January, at an extraordinary meeting, the government supported the protocol decision initiated by the Ministry of Defence "On the withdrawal of the draft law of Ukraine: On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service" submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

It is indicated that after revision by the Ministry of Defence, the relevant bill will be re-submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Background:

Sources of Ukrainska Pravda reported that Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers held an unscheduled meeting on 11 January to withdraw bill No. 10378 on improving mobilisation, military registration and military service.

The government’s bill on improving mobilisation had sparked heated debate and discussions in the Ukrainian Parliament.

After several meetings with the military command on 11 January, Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People party, said the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) had returned the bill to the government to be reviewed and finalised.

MPs also had to put forward proposals worked out in the committee and in working groups.

