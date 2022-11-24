Winter energy bills support to cost taxpayers £1,800 per household - latest updates

Ofgem has set its energy price cap, increasing what the Government must pay to fund its energy price guarantee - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Government will have to pay nearly 21pc more towards the average household energy bill from the start of next year after regulators lifted the energy price cap.

The move does not affect household energy bills, which have been limited to an average of £2,500 from the Government's energy price guarantee.

However, the increase in the price cap set by Ofgem has increased the cost to the Government, as this would have been the ceiling at which energy companies could charge households for their services.

Today, Ofgem raised the price cap from £3,549 to £4,279 from January, which leaves the Chancellor needing to pay an extra £730 on average per household to cover the cost of supplying gas and electricity to Britain's homes.

It means the Treasury would need to forkout another £1,779 on average per home for the year to pay for the energy costs of Britain's nearly 28m households.

Experts at energy consultancy Auxilione estimate the new cap will cost the Government around £15.1bn to subsidise household bills between January and March.

However, the Government has limited its bill should the cap rise again in Ofgem's next announcement in February.

Jeremy Hunt announced in his Autumn Statement that the energy price guarantee will rise from £2,500 to an average £3,000 a year from April 1 until the end of March 2024.

08:07 AM

Apple supplier offers staff £1,150 to quit after factory riots in China

Apple's major supplier Foxconn has reportedly offered staff $1,400 (£1,158) to quit after riots at one of its factories in China.

The company apologised to workers after it was rocked by fresh labour unrest, with hundreds of workers smashing equipment and clashing with hazmat-clad police over pay and living conditions.

Some workers complained they were forced to share dormitories with colleagues who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Others claimed their bonuses had been cut from 3,000 yuan (£347) to 30 yuan (£35), according to AFP.

The Taiwanese company said a "technical error" had occurred when hiring new recruits the Covid-hit iPhone factory and it would respect the wishes of new recruits who wanted to resign and leave the factory campus.

It would offer them "care subsidies" worth 10,000 yuan (£1,158) per worker, according to Bloomberg.

08:02 AM

UK markets flat at open

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has inched up 0.1pc at the open to 7,467.38.

The FTSE 250, which is more geared towards the domestic market, is also up 0.1pc to 19,574.72.

07:55 AM

Jet2 took £50m hit from airport chaos

Jet2 plane takes off from Barcelona - Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Holiday firm Jet2 has said full-year earnings will be better than expected after swinging to a first half profit, despite a hit of more than £50m from airport chaos.

But it cautioned that profit margins may come under pressure given soaring costs, including for fuel and staff wages, as well as from the weaker pound.

Jet2 reported pre-tax profits of £450.7m for the six months to the end of September, against losses of £205.8m a year ago.

It said profits before currency changes stood at £505m against losses of £195.1m.

The company said it was a "difficult return to normal operations", with the costs of disruption at airports and staff shortages leaving it with delay and compensation costs of more than £50m in the first half.

Jet2 added: "With winter 2022/23 bookings encouraging and pricing remaining robust, but recognising that the important post-Christmas booking period is still to come, we are presently on track to exceed current average market expectations for group profit before FX revaluation and taxation for the year ending 31 March 2023."

07:41 AM

Working from home also boosts B&Q owner

After revealing higher sales, Thierry Garnier, chief executive of B&Q owner Kingfisher, said:

Our sales trends continued to be resilient, with like-for-like sales 15.3pc ahead of pre-pandemic levels in the quarter. This was supported by continued market share growth, including strong gains at Screwfix, TradePoint and Castorama Poland. While the market backdrop remains challenging, DIY sales continue to be supported by new industry trends such as more working from home and a clear step-up in customer investment in energy saving and efficiency. DIFM (Do it For Me) and trade activity also continues to be well supported by robust pipelines for home improvement work.

07:38 AM

Kingfisher boosted by DIY home insulation boom

B&Q is owned by Kingfisher - Rui Vieira/PA Wire

B&Q parent firm Kingfisher has revealed higher sales over the past quarter as the DIY market was boosted by customers seeking to improve energy efficiency and the continued shift towards home working.

The company, which also owns Screwfix, revealed that total sales grew by 0.6pc to £3.26bn over the three months to October 31, compared with the same period last year.

Like-for-like sales were 0.2pc higher for the quarter.

Kingfisher added that it has seen a "good start" to trading in the new quarter, with like-for-like sales growth of 2.8pc over the three weeks to November 19.

07:31 AM

Good morning

Ofgem has increased the energy price cap this morning, which means nothing for British households in the short term but a lot for the Treasury.

The price cap will rise to £4,279 from January, meaning the Government must would pay nearly £1,800 per house over the course of the year after limiting household bills to £2,500 under its energy price guarantee.

What happened overnight

In the US, minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting at which officials raised rates by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth consecutive time suggested support for a slower pace of rate rises.

Central bank officials are seeking to stamp out inflation around the world.

Shares in the US closed higher as a result, with The S&P 500 up 0.6pc, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3pc. The Nasdaq composite closed 1pc higher.

Bond yields declined. The yield on the 10-year benchmark US government debt, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.69pc from 3.76pc.

Crude prices fell 3.7pc, which depressed energy stocks. US homebuilders rallied after a report showed that the housing market was healthier than previously thought.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were up on Thursday, buoyed by signals the US Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes and news of fresh economic stimulus from China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.8pc in early trade, boosted by a 0.6pc gain in South Korean shares, a 0.5pc increase in China's bluechips and a 0.9pc jump in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.3pc, S&P 500 futures gained 0.2pc and Nasdaq futures inched up 0.3pc.