Government raises price of staple bread once more in Lebanon

·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — For the seventh time in a year, Lebanon’s economy ministry announced on Saturday new prices for bread, slowly removing subsidies as the country sinks deeper into a dire economic and political crisis.

The ministry said raising the price was necessary as the national currency continues to slide against the dollar, making imports of basic supplies including fuel and wheat more expensive. The currency, pegged to the dollar for nearly 30 years at 1,500 to the dollar, has lost over 90% of its value. It is now trading at nearly 20,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

This is the second price hike this month. The ministry raised the price of a bag of flatbread, a staple in Lebanon, by 6% — making it now sell at 4,000 Lebanese Pounds (or $2.7 at the official rate). The decision also included a new reduction in the size of the bag of bread — this time by 5%.

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic crisis that is bringing regular life to a near halt. Businesses are shutting down, pharmacies have gone on strikes because they can't secure imported medicines. Fuel shortages have forced hospitals and the country’s only airport to ration their use, shutting down air conditioning and lights in some parts. A marathon for vaccination against COVID-19 scheduled for Saturday and Sunday was postponed because many of the centers that planned to take part had no fuel to operate their generators or internet.

The World Bank has called Lebanon's crisis one of the worst the world has seen in the past 150 years.

The crisis is made worse by a stifling political deadlock among rival groups who are failing to agree on a new government line-up.

The current government had resigned last year following the massive August blast in Beirut's port. The government has since operated in a caretaker capacity — which doesn’t allow it to continue talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

As the crisis deepens, tempers are fraying. Protesters set up road blocks at major intersections in the capital Beirut to object to the political class’s continued bickering and worsening conditions. At long queues in gas stations, some motorists fired their guns in the air in anger.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • "Cyber disruption" stops websites of Iranian ministry

    Websites of Iran’s transport and urbanization ministry Saturday went out of service after a “cyber disruption” in computer systems of its staff, the official IRNA news agency reported. This is the second abnormality in computer systems related to the ministry. On Friday, Iran’s railroad system came under cyberattack with hackers posting fake messages about alleged train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country.

  • Victoria’s Secret Flying Solo

    L Brands' board approves next month’s spin-off of the lingerie brand.

  • Explosion rocks Dubai as container ship catches fire at Jebel Ali port

    Witnesses on social media reported seeing a large fireball and hearing a loud blast that rattled the area.

  • Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

    Bug experts are dropping the common name of a destructive insect because it's considered an ethnic slur: the gypsy moth. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive.

  • WorldView: Explosion shakes Dubai port; Lebanon faces economic crisis

    In today's global headlines, an explosion shakes one of the largest ports in the world. Lebanon may be on the brink of a social and economic collapse. The formerly stuck ship Ever Given heads out of Suez Canal. And court hearings resume for pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio joins "CBSN AM" with a roundup.

  • Tennessee mother starts $5,000 GoFundMe for 1st grader ‘traumatised’ by critical race theory

    The outrage is likely over the school’s “Civil Rights Heroes” unit, which teaches children about the history of segregation in the US

  • Northern Ireland's LCC says: Ireland has instigated Cold War over trade

    Northern Ireland's Loyalist Communities Council, which represents the views of loyalist paramilitaries, said Ireland was an errant government that had effectively instigated a Cold War with Northern Ireland over trade. "The LCC requires urgently to know how HM government and the European Commission will deal with this errant government which has effectively instigated a state of Cold War against Northern Ireland and its people," it said in a statement.

  • Study: Delta coronavirus variant evades certain antibodies because of mutations

    One dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine "barely" protects against the Delta variant of the virus, because of mutations the variant has developed, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Thursday.Why it matters: The study found that two doses of those vaccines generated a neutralizing response to the variant in 95% of people, highlighting the importance of full vaccination against COVID-19.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • A Year After Its Devastating Explosion, a Bold Plan Emerges for Beirut’s Battered Port

    A quartet of Palestinian architects are reimagining the site as a public park anchored around an innovative “Silo Souk”

  • Kyle Shanahan details play-calling regret in Falcons’ Super Bowl LI loss to Patriots

    "Yeah, I wish I called a different call on that one play."

  • What does the Chinese military want with your unborn baby’s genetic data?

    The BGI group has used data from its popular prenatal test to help the People’s Liberation Army improve ‘population quality’ but they are far from the only ones normalizing eugenics A woman who is pregnant and had taken Chinese gene firm BGI Group’s Nifty prenatal test, holds a blank copy of the test’s consent form in Warsaw, Poland, earlier this year. Photograph: Jakub Stezycki/Reuters Your unborn baby is already being monetized Could data harvested from millions of pregnant women pave the way

  • Civil servants must get back to offices, says ex-Boris Johnson aide

    Civil servants and local officials must "get back to their offices", Boris Johnson's former chief of staff has said, as he warned that "Whitehall is dead" and the absence of staff from council offices is harming local firms that rely on their trade. In a rare intervention, Lord Udny-Lister, who worked in No 10 until earlier this year, said he was concerned that government departments contained "corridors of empty rooms" and questioned how the civil service could train new recruits or enable offi

  • Former UN Amb. John Bolton: 'public opinion has turned' against the war in Afghanistan

    Former UN Ambassador John Bolton said Presidents Biden, Trump and Obama should have explained the U.S. mission in Afghanistan to the American people

  • Stellantis Quashes Hot Streak for Carmakers Plotting EV Splurges

    (Bloomberg) -- It all started with the ebullience leading up to Tesla Inc.’s Battery Day. Then General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. staged briefings on electric-vehicle ambitions that sent their shares soaring.This week was supposed to be Stellantis NV’s turn. Instead, plans to splurge 30 billion euros ($36 billion) on EVs and software were met with shrugs. Its stock slumped more than 3% in Paris and Milan on an ugly trading day for the broader market.While the auto giant formed

  • Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia

    A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others. Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after almost 20 years of fighting, a move that has emboldened Taliban insurgents to try to gain fresh territory in Afghanistan. That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighbouring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that Islamist extremists could infiltrate Central Asia, a region Russia views as its backyard.

  • Better World Fund Prize Winner Daizy Gedeon Highlights Kleptocracy in Lebanon Documentary ‘Enough’

    Australian-Lebanese journalist and filmmaker Daizy Gedeon is en route to Cannes where she will receive a prize Monday night at the Better World Fund gala. Her latest film, “Enough — Lebanon’s Darkest Hour,” is an expose of how the country has fallen into chaos. The darkest hour that she refers to is neither the 2020 […]

  • Man who went viral for waiting seven hours to vote has been arrested in Texas for allegedly illegal voting

    The state of Texas prohibits people on parole from voting in elections

  • Florida high school shooting defendant wants hearings closed

    Attorneys for the man accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018 want a judge to close all future hearings to the media and the public to ensure a fair trial. A motion filed Thursday by lawyers for Nikolas Cruz says news coverage of pretrial hearings could instill bias among prospective jurors in the death penalty case. For example, they say, the hearings could discuss evidence later found inadmissible at Cruz's trial.

  • Israel is seizing cryptocurrency wallets from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been using them to raise funds from donors worldwide

    Israel's national bureau of counterterrorism issued a seizure order against cryptocurrency addresses believed to be controlled by Hamas.

  • Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says

    Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. “We're at a new point in the pandemic that we're all really excited about," and so it's time to update the guidance, said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who leads the CDC task force that prepares recommendations designed to keep Americans safe from COVID-19.