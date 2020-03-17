Government response updates: Coronavirus task force briefs as new 15-day guidelines take effect

New, stricter nationwide guidelines prompted much of America to shut down Tuesday morning after President Donald Trump and the coronavirus task force issued the 15-day rules in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Vice President Pence and the White House coronavirus task force are scheduled to hold another briefing at 11:30 a.m. It's not clear whether President Trump will join them.

The guidelines say, in part, that states with evidence of community transmission should close bars, restaurants and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate.

They also call on all Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people; avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts; and encouraging schooling from home across the country.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said the next 15 days will be critical to blunting the spread of the virus, calling on the "whole country" to "cooperate and collaborate," saying, "they will fail if people don’t adhere to them."

Although the guidelines are in place for 15 days, when Trump was asked "how long all of this might last," he pointed to summer.

"People are talking about July, August, something like that," he said, adding that he likes to say it "washes through" but "other people don't like that term."

Here are Tuesday’s most significant developments in Washington:

President Trump and the coronavirus task force issue new, stricter guidelines

The White House coronavirus task force holds a briefing at 11:30 a.m.

Trump has meetings with restaurant and tourism executives, a phone call with supply retailers

Coronavirus economic relief bill has passed the House and heads to the Senate

White House to ask Congress for $850 billion stimulus package

As Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin -- the White House's point person on negotiations -- headed back to the Hill Tuesday, the Trump administration is expected to ask Congress for $850 billion in a round three of its economic stimulus package.

The White House is framing this as a "tax proposal" rather than straight "spending stimulus," something an official argued to ABC News sets it apart from the $750 billion aid package Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is set to propose Tuesday.

Here's the rough breakdown of the White House proposal: $500 billion of the White House proposal would come from the president's payroll tax cut proposal, $50 billion would be for the airline industry and $250 billion would be for small business loans

The White House announcement came after the stock market plunged nearly 3,000 points Monday, its worst day since 1987, but was up some 400 points Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a revised version of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act heads to the Senate Tuesday, with the goal of providing economic relief amid the outbreak -- but after already tweeting his full support for the House bill, Trump told reporters on Monday that he now supports making changes.