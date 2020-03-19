Government response updates: Trump says 'it could have been stopped,' again blames China

As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus passes 9,000 in the U.S. Thursday morning, and the northern border to Canada closes to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump prepares to visit Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters Thursday, while his GOP allies enter negotiations for “phase three” of coronavirus relief measures.

He appeared once again at the daily briefing by the White House coronavirus task force and again blamed China.

"We continue our relentless effort to defeat the Chinese virus," he said to open the briefing.

"This is something that happened that was -- some people would say it's an act of God. I don't view it as an act of God. I would view it as something that adjusts the pride the whole world. If people would have known about it, it could have been stopped in place. It could have been stopped right where it came from, China," Trump said.

"But now the whole world almost is inflicted with this horrible virus, and it's too bad. It's too bad, because we never had an economy as good as the economy we had just a few weeks ago. But we'll be back. I actually think we'll be back stronger than ever before."

"More help is on the way as we speak. Our entire team headed by Secretary Mnuchin is on the Hill," he said referring to his Treasury Secretary working with Senate Republicans on the economic stimulus package.

"I want Americans to know we're doing everything we can," Trump said. "The American public has been incredible."

The negotiations come as healthcare workers across the country complain they're grappling with CDC guidelines on personal protective equipment as supplies like masks and gloves dwindle -- and amid alarming data that the disease is hitting younger people harder than projected.

Expected to be one of the largest emergency spending packages in American history, the $1 trillion “phase three” that the White House and Republicans are proposing breaks down to: $500 billion for two rounds of $250 billion of direct payments for Americans to go out around April 6 and May 18; $300 billion to help small businesses meet payroll; $50 billion for the airlines; and $150 billion for loans and loan guarantees for other parts of the economy.

Trump signed “phase two” of coronavirus economic relief Wednesday night after the Senate overwhelmingly passed the House-backed bill. It ensures free COVID-19 testing, paid leave for some workers, bolsters unemployment insurance, increases spending on health insurance for the poor and adds $1 billion in food aid.

On Wednesday Trump also signed -- but said he had not yet invoked -- a rarely used emergency power called the Defense Production Act, which gives the president the power to direct civilian businesses to help meet orders for products necessary for the national defense.

He said at Thursday's briefing that he had invoked the measure.

In a written statement Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the president to “immediately use the powers” of the DPA to mass produce and distribute critical supplies.

“The President must immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to mass produce and coordinate distribution of these critical supplies, before the need worsens and the shortages become even more dire,” she said. “There is not a day to lose.”

