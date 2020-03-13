Government response updates: Trump to hold 3 p.m. news conference amid testing backlash

President Donald Trump announced Friday he will hold a 3 p.m. news conference amid criticism from the nation's leading health experts and public fallout over testing for the novel coronavirus.

This comes as his as his administration moved Friday morning to appoint a point person for testing and announced expanded measures, in what appears to be an acknowledgement of the lack of available testing available and delays in processing.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has designated Admiral Brett Giroir to coordinate U.S. testing efforts as the cases of infected Americans grows exponentially. Under the HHS umbrella, the Food and Drug Administration is introducing an emergency hotline for private laboratories and providing new funding for partnerships with companies developing rapid tests that can detect the virus within an hour.

The announcement of the boost in testing comes as capacity has struggled to catch up with the demand nationally at public health labs. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a widely-respected leader at the National Institutes of Health, called the current system “a failing" on Capitol Hill Thursday even as Trump told reporters it's been "going very smooth."

The House is expected to vote on an stimulus plan Friday morning to offset the economic fallout to everyday Americans from the outbreak, pending a deal between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin -- the administration's point person on negotiations. The vote is expected to take place ahead of a coronavirus task force meeting with Trump this afternoon.

Trump admin announces steps to speed up testing

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration announced Friday they are boosting the nation's testing response to the coronavirus amid widespread criticism from public health experts and the general public alike.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has designated Admiral Brett Giroir to coordinate U.S. testing efforts across public health agencies. The Food and Drug Administration is introducing an emergency hotline for private laboratories and providing new funding for partnerships with companies developing rapid tests that can detect the virus within an hour.

The FDA also took a rare step in announcing Friday morning it will allow the New York State Department of Health to authorize local labs with their own tests. Before local labs would have gone through the FDA process.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a widely-respected leader at the National Institutes of Health, called the current system “a failing" on Capitol Hill even as Trump told reporters it's been "going very smooth."

Fauci: "We have not peaked yet"

Following two days of testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Fauci repeated a warning to "Good Morning America" Friday that the he has heeded as the coronavirus continues to spread: "It get worse before it gets better."

"It will be at least a matter of several weeks. It's unpredictable, but if you look at historically how these things work, it will likely be anywhere from a few weeks to up to eight weeks," Fauci said. "I hope it's going to be in the earlier part, two, three, four weeks, but it's impossible to make an accurate prediction."