Government response updates: Trump issues stricter guidelines to stop virus spread

President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force on Monday issued new, stricter guidelines to stop the spread of the disease, including that states with evidence of community transmission should close bars, restaurants and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate.

The new nationwide guidelines also call on Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people; avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts; and encouraging schooling from home across the country.

"My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than ten people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts," Trump said.

"If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus, and we are going to have a big celebration altogether. With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner and turn it quickly -- a lot of progress has been made."

Holding up a paper with the guidelines, Trump explained that everyone needed to comply for them to slow the spread.

"It's important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience milder symptoms, they can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm's way," Trump said.

A reporter asked Trump "how long all of this might last" and if he had "any kind of estimate, if Americans really were to band together, do what the White House is suggesting, how quickly we can turn this corner."

Trump said that "people are talking about July, August, something like that." He said he likes to say it "washes through" but "other people don’t like that term."

"It could be right in that period of time where I say it washes -- it washes through -- other people don't like that term -- but where it washes through," the president added.

The guidelines say that "In states with evidence of community transmission, bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms, and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate should be closed."

Asked if this was "the new normal until the height of summer," Trump replied: "We’ll see what happens. But they think August, it could be July, could be longer than that."

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said it was important to be aggressive, but noted the new guidelines apply only to the next 15 days.

"We really want people to be separated at this time," Amb. Deborah Birx, the White House’s point person on coronavirus, said.