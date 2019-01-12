The government says smartphones are too expensive

Twitter More

It's no secret that premium smartphones are selling for fatter and fatter stacks of cash these days. Now, the government is saying that's a problem — but not for the reason you might think.

The Federal Trade Commission brought an antitrust suit against chip-maker Qualcomm in 2017, and it's just now playing out in court. Per CNET, the suit alleges that Qualcomm took advantage of a non-competitive marketplace to overcharge Apple and other smartphone makers for use of its chips, technology, and intellectual property.

SEE ALSO: Bad news for iPhone users: Apple dumps Qualcomm

So while yes, the latest iPhones carry a premium price because Apple keeps tricking them out with more premium features and ever crazier cameras, there are other reasons smartphones have hit hard-to-swallow new pricing plateaus. Across the entire market, smartphones might be more affordable if Qualcomm hadn't demanded such a sizable cut of manufacturer revenue as a royalty for using its tech. Read more...

