Scientists share the blame for the first wave death toll after so many U-turns. This time it’s all on ministers

Daniel Capurro
Boris Johnson (R) speaks as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock (C) listens during a Cabinet Meeting at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office - Getty Images

In the early months of the pandemic, the phrase constantly on the lips of Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and most other ministers was “following the science”. The question on the mind of observers at the time was: “are you really?”

A full accounting of that question won’t arrive until there is an official inquiry, although many have tried already. Looking at it in April, the conclusion seemed to be that ministers may well have been following the science that was presented to them, but not necessarily good science.

From the decision to allow the Cheltenham Festival to go ahead in the early weeks of the pandemic, to the late and sudden change in strategy from mitigation to suppression and with it a national lockdown, Boris Johnson made plenty of questionable decisions. Crucially, however, they appeared to be backed by his scientific advisers. 

That such decisions were controversial hardly needs stating. As Sir David King, the Chief Scientific Adviser under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, argues, all the information needed to successfully combat Covid-19 had been disseminated by the World Health Organisation by early February.

One country in Europe followed that WHO advice and it was Greece and it had 300 total deaths by June 2020”, he says.

Britain, however, was operating from a response plan drawn up over more than a decade based on a theoretical, highly contagious flu pandemic which even social distancing would be unable to stop. 

That thinking process was most evident on February 27 last year, when Sage discussed a “reasonable worst-case scenario” in which 520,000 people might die. Interventions were declared “not likely to reduce the overall number of infections”. 

It was also apparent on March 3 when Sir Patrick Vallance told the public that “once the epidemic is everywhere, then actually restricting travel makes no difference at all” and Prof Chris Whitty advised the public to choose their travel destinations based on the quality of local healthcare provisions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson(C), Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance (R), and Britain's Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty take part in a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street - Getty Images

That period under a herd immunity strategy may be the original sin of Britain’s coronavirus response, with the delay in locking the UK down costing thousands of lives and ensuring that the economy would plunge further into the red and be more deeply scarred than its neighbours. 

Yet, as critical as any future inquiry may end up being of the advice Mr Johnson was given in those early months, what has taken place since the first lockdown is an entirely different issue. 

From the decision to start lifting the first lockdown in May through to the perseverance with Christmas bubbles and the delay in imposing this latest national lockdown, Mr Johnson and his senior ministers appear to have ditched “the science” altogether.

With decision after decision, Sage members have made their misgivings public. 

The first lockdown worked and it offered Britain a chance to learn from its mistakes and reset its Covid policy. It wasn’t taken, however.

“We eased off too soon”, says John Ashton, a former regional director of public health and author of Blinded by Corona, “it meant the virus survived nicely, thank you very much, in the summer, ready to take off again in the autumn”.   

That’s not simply hindsight talking. At the time, Prof John Edmunds, a member of Sage, warned that cases were still too high and that easing the lockdown was a “political decision”. Sir Jeremy Farrar, also of Sage, warned: “Covid-19 is spreading too fast to lift the lockdown”. Others followed.

Still, the Government ploughed on and eased restrictions. 

From that point onwards, the pandemic in this country has never truly been under control.

It’s worth pointing out here that even after the shift in strategy, there were still plenty of questionable pronouncements emerging from Sage. That, at the height of the first peak in April, people were still being advised to wander around supermarkets without masks on seems mindboggling now.

That particular mistake, much like the drive for herd immunity, appears to have stemmed from the obsession with following the playbook for a flu pandemic. But Covid-19 does not spread like the flu, in which sprayed droplets and touching infected surfaces is the key mode of transmission. 

There is as yet no real-world evidence that “fomite transmission” (ie from touching infected surfaces) is even a viable way to catch coronavirus. There has been overwhelming evidence for months that airborne viral particles lingering in the air of poorly ventilated rooms are the main cause of infections.

Staggeringly, the NHS official advice online was only updated on Thursday (Jan 7) to even mention the importance of ventilation in preventing transmission and it still focuses predominantly on handwashing.

Covid-19’s airborne nature also made Eat Out to Help Out a colossally ill-judged idea. Two metres’ distance and a plastic screen won’t prevent airborne particles swirling between customers inside a busy restaurant. So too, the drive, against clear scientific advice, to get people back into offices. 

At this point in the pandemic, however, the debate was no longer simply about what the science said. Ministers, and the Chancellor, in particular, were growing ever more concerned about the state of the economy. Several convinced themselves that the race to a vaccine was going to fail and Rishi Sunak was only the most prominent politician urging Britain to “learn to live with” the coronavirus.

Leaving aside the misplaced pessimism about vaccine development, the health versus wealth debate is a flawed one. “It’s an entirely false dichotomy,” says Sir David King, “those countries that have managed this well have fared well economically.”

An economy simply cannot function if the health service is so overwhelmed that even a broken leg can’t be treated in hospital.

Indeed, Britain’s economic performance compared to other countries through the pandemic has been as bad as its health performance. The worse the spread is allowed to get, the tougher the medicine and the harsher the economic pain.

By October, the UK found itself reliving the early weeks of March, but with a key difference. While the Prime Minister was, once again, resisting the idea of placing the country into lockdown, his scientific advisers were clear.

Sage minutes from September 21 show them calling for a short “circuit-breaker” lockdown, but Mr Johnson, swayed by his Chancellor and a briefing he organised from lockdown-sceptic academics, opted against one. 

Six weeks later, he was forced into enacting a much longer national lockdown. That, says Dr Zubaida Haq from Independent Sage, was characteristic.

“The constant U-turns highlight a government that’s unwilling to learn from its mistakes, unwilling to “follow the science” until crisis point – all of which is costing tens of thousands of lives, as well as catastrophic impacts on schooling and the economy," she says.

If the start of the second lockdown mirrored the first, so did its end. Britain exited the restrictions with cases having declined, but still well above the levels in September that had scientists worried. At no point after the lockdown did daily deaths drop below 100. 

The rapid spread of the new variant from September onwards has changed the calculations significantly. But the mess we find ourselves in now, with the highest number of deaths for a single day in the entire pandemic on Friday, was entirely predictable months ago.

