Government shutdown 2019: What's in the border security deal up for a vote in Congress?

WASHINGTON – The House and Senate are scheduled to vote Thursday on legislation that would provide $1.375 billion for 55 miles of barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The funding falls far short of the $5.7 billion President Trump had demanded for a border wall. It is also lower than the $1.6 million the Senate Homeland Security Committee offered him this summer. But the measure would avert another government shutdown – a key goal of lawmakers after the record-breaking 35-day government shutdown that put paychecks on hold for 800,000 federal workers.

Early Thursday, lawmakers released details of the compromise, which was hammered out by a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Although Trump has criticized the measure, he has indicated he will probably sign it since it would keep funds flowing to agencies that would otherwise run out of money at a midnight deadline on Friday.

Here's what's in the deal:

Border barrier money

Trump's demand for $5.7 billion for the wall was at the center of the impasse that led to the shutdown. The deal pieced together by Capitol Hill negotiators includes $1.375 billion – far less than that. The agreement would place restrictions on how the money could be spent, specifying that it could pay only for structures that deployed before 2017, such as "bollard" fencing. Trump has gone back and forth in his public comments on how he would define a "wall," but the White House has been increasingly open to steel slat barriers.

The funding can only be used along the Texas border and cannot be used to pay for a barrier through what Democrats describe as "sensitive environmental areas," such as wildlife refuges and the National Butterfly Center.

Last summer, the Senate Homeland Security Committee advanced a bill that included $1.6 billion "for approximately 65 miles of pedestrian fencing in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas." That bill never went anywhere, but after a 35-day shutdown the president is getting less money and miles than the bipartisan bill last year offered.

The White House is also looking for ways to find more money for the barriers, through executive actions – including the possibility of declaring a national emergency.

New barrier, technology

The president's proposal in January for $5.7 billion in wall funding was intended to pay for 234 miles of "new physical barrier." That's a shift from late last year, when the administration indicated that it would use the money to build about 215 miles of barriers, only 100 miles of which would be new. The legislation would fund 55 miles of new barrier in Texas. The U.S.-Mexico border is roughly 2,000 miles.

In addition to the barrier, the bill includes $725 million for border security technology. It also makes $570 million available to pay for screening at ports of entry.

ICE beds

Democrats sought to limit the number of detention slots, or "beds," that U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement could have at its disposal to detain immigrants in the country illegally who were apprehended within the nation's interior. Democrats had originally hoped to cap that number at 16,500, which would put the overall number of beds available closer to 35,000. The White House rejected that proposal and Trump repeatedly slammed it publicly. Democrats dropped a demand for a cap on detention slots for immigrants captured within the country.

They did get a decrease in the number of beds overall. The bill includes funding to cover 40,520 by the end of the year, a number that includes detentions for interior arrests as well as immigrants who are caught at the border. That's the number of beds ICE was supposed to have previously, but the agency has been routinely surpassed it.

