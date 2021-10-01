Government shutdown averted, but Democrats’ spending undecided
Congress may have averted a government shutdown this week -- but Democrats remained in complete disarray over infrastructure and their plans for a larger spending package.
New York Attorney General Letitia James went on the offensive Wednesday for the first time since former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned due to an explosive report from James's office.
Sen. Joe Manchin is heavily invested in the energy industry, raking in $500,000 in 2020 from an energy firm he founded in 1988.
For the third time in 13 years, Venezuela has slashed zeroes off its inflation-battered currency, the bolivar. This time, it will shed six zeroes, for a total of 14 since 2008. With that, a million bolivars have overnight become one -- still the equivalent of about 25 US dollar cents. Venezuela's central bank announced the move last month to simplify transactions, with consumers scrambling to make payment for even the most basic goods or services. According to private sector estimates around two thirds of transactions in the country now happen in US dollars. Old banknotes now worth almost nothing have become children’s toys or lie discarded in streets around the country. The once-rich oil producer is battling its eighth year of recession and hyperinflation that reached nearly 3,000 percent in 2020 and more than 9,500 percent the year before, according to central bank figures.
Is the Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration ignoring what politicians refer to as "the science" when it comes to natural immunity from the coronavirus?
“It’s pretty sad if you ask me,” Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii said when asked about the West Virginia senator's outline of a $1.5 trillion reconciliation bill.
According to the New Yorker, the alleged existence of a separate ledger for Trump has caught the eye of legal insiders.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has tarnished her chances of a potential Senate run against Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after she was filmed crying on the House floor following a vote to give another $1 billion to Israel to restore its Iron Dome missile interception system.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson doesn’t want to turn over records to an attorney about the number “407.1500.”
Biden only looked honest next to Trump. We are finding out every day the consequences of judging someone by who they aren’t rather than who they are.
Jose Luis Magana/APThere’s a popular backhanded compliment about progressive lawmakers, that they’re great at messaging but just don’t understand legislating. After Thursday’s successful showdown with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that idea has been put to rest.Progressives can proudly claim that their unified show of strength, orchestrated by the Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, forced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to abandon a rushed vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion infrast
An Aug. 19 showed a US Marine hoist a baby girl to safety over razor wire at Kabul's airport. Hunter Clark appeared to claim he was that Marine.
Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, said the Biden administration seeks to "tax unrealized gains on inherited property" on its divine mission to appease the nation's "wokers."
Smith & Wesson is moving from blue Massachusetts to red Tennessee.
via BurlingtonVT.govAfter George Floyd was murdered, Kelly Devine felt called to do something. Or at least be open to the idea.“There was sympathy for the activist who was talking about the question of racial justice and how we, potentially, address it as a community,” Devine, the longtime executive director of the Burlington, Vermont, business association, told The Daily Beast.By late June 2020, a resolution was drawn up by the City Council to address racial disparities in police interactions,
According to Stephanie Grisham's new book, Trump made the claim to Grisham in early 2020 as he was acquitted by the Senate in his first impeachment.
Conservative justice defends court's high-profile emergency actions just one day after Senate hearing on topic.
After reporters got leaked details of a caucus meeting, Rep. Jared Huffman said a member was trying to portray Democrats as in "disarray."
It's about time we discussed some specifics in this reconciliation bill.