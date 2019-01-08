Government shutdown: Congress back at work, Trump to give prime-time address. Will it matter?

WASHINGTON – Congressional Democrats will take another stab at reopening shuttered federal agencies this week and President Donald Trump will take his case for a border wall directly to the American people as the partial government shutdown stretches into one of the longest in history.

House Democrats, flexing their political muscle as the new majority, are planning to pass several individual bills this week to fund departments and agencies that have been closed since the shutdown started in late December. They plan to start with Treasury Department so that tax refunds for Americans won't be delayed.

But the shutdown, now in its third week, is almost certain to go on through the remainder of this week and possibly longer.

Democrats are hoping that passing the bills will put more pressure on Trump and the GOP to end the budget standoff. But Republicans still control the Senate and have no plans to vote on the spending bills, meaning they are likely dead on arrival.

Trump, meanwhile, is planning his own offensive, starting with a prime-time television address Tuesday night on what he called the crisis at the nation’s border. The speech, which begins at 9 p.m. EST and will be Trump's first from the Oval Office, will give him a chance to lay out his case on an issue that has led to the shutdown.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Trump also plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday to promote his plan for an anti-migration border wall, which remains the sticking point in negotiations with Democrats to reopen the government.

Trump will "meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis" at the border, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders posted on Twitter. "More details will be announced soon."

Trump, who first floated the idea of traveling to the border during a surprise visit to Iraq the day after Christmas, has been pressing lawmakers for $5.6 billion for the border wall, triggering the budget standoff that resulted in one-quarter of the federal government closing its doors Dec. 22.

With no end in sight, the shutdown is on course to become the longest on record.

Tuesday marks the 18th day of the shutdown, tying the record for the second-longest ever. If the shutdown is still in effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, it will become the longest shutdown on record. The previous record was a 21-day shutdown in 1995 and 1996.

Here’s a closer look at the four longest government shutdowns, not including the current one, why they happened and the fallout from each.

Clinton vs. Gingrich

Duration: 21 days, began Dec. 5, 1995, ended Jan. 6, 1996

What happened: This titanic political battle between Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich holds the record for the longest shutdown.

It was the second standoff between the two, both over taxes, and came just a month after a five-day shutdown from Nov. 13-19. 2015.

Gingrich and other congressional Republicans wanted to reduce spending. Clinton refused to make the cuts they wanted. Gingrich then refused to raise the debt limit. The shutdown ended when the two sides agreed to a seven-year budget plan with some spending cuts and tax increases.

Polls gave Clinton the nod in this duel. His approval ratings rose and he was elected to a second term that fall. Many criticized Gingrich for his behavior during this time, especially when he complained about being forced to exit Air Force One from the back of the plane.