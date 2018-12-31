Government shutdown: How it could hurt the economy

As the partial federal government shutdown heads into its second week, economists are starting to weigh the potential damage to an economy already beset by a trade war with China and market turmoil.

If the standoff – centered on President Donald Trump’s demand for more funding for a border wall with Mexico -- is resolved in the next week, the impact on the U.S. economy will likely be trivial, economists say.

“I don’t think (a two-week shutdown) shows up on the radar screen,” especially since government work typically slows down anyway during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics

But if the impasse drags into late January or beyond, it could take a noticeable toll by dampening federal workers’ productivity, temporarily halting their paychecks, closing national parks, suspending federal funding for loans and delaying tax refunds, among other impacts.

The biggest damage could be inflicted on consumer and business confidence that’s already been dented by the recent stock market selloff.

“It doesn’t help at a time markets are on edge,” says economist Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics.

More: Sears to close 80 more Sears and Kmart stores: Here's the list

More: These vehicles will be killed in 2019: Say goodbye to Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan cars

More: Amazon, Under Armour, Lululemon among 93% of retailers that kept Christmas shipping promises

If the shutdown lasts until the end of January, Zandi estimates it will knock $8.7 billion off gross domestic product, shaving first-quarter economic growth by about two-tenths of a percentage point. Economist Jesse Edgerton of JPMorgan Chase predicts it could trim growth by a half a percentage point. That’s about how much the 16-day partial government shutdown reduced growth in late 2013.

A sign is posted on a fence near an entrance to the Bunker Hill Monument, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Boston. The historic site, erected to commemorate the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill, and run by the National Park Service, was closed Monday due to a partial federal government shutdown. The federal government is expected to remain partially closed past Christmas Day in a protracted standoff over President Donald Trump's demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico. More

JPMorgan Chase estimates the economy will grow at a 2.2 percent annual rate during the first three months of 2019, before figuring any shutdown impact.

Here’s how the shutdown could hurt the economy:

Less economic output

The shutdown is affecting about a quarter of the federal government, or about 800,000 workers. About half of them are working without pay. But the rest are on furlough and so the hours they would have clocked aren’t counted toward the nation’s GDP.

Suspended paychecks

All 800,000 workers aren’t getting paid. That means they’ll spend less on dining out and buying clothing, TVs, toys and other goods. The workers almost certainly will be paid retroactively after the shutdown is resolved, and so many purchases are simply delayed. But outlays for things like eating out and possibly vacations are unlikely to be recouped, Zandi says.

National park closures

Some national parks and attractions, such as Clara Barton National Historic Site in Washington D.C. and Everglades National Park in Florida are closed. That hurts sales at nearby stores and restaurants.

More: A bear market still lurks despite this week's stock rally on the Dow

More: Sears to close 80 more Sears and Kmart stores as bankruptcy bidding deadline looms

More: Economy's strengths in 2019: Strong job market, consumer spending and low inflation

Government services at a standstill

Home buyers seeking Federal Housing Administration loans will have to wait. So will entrepreneurs applying for Small Business Administration loans and Americans seeking passports. Such delays could at least temporarily slow the gears of the economy.

If the shutdown persists into late January or early February, it could delay at least some Americans’ tax refunds, Van Houten says. That could dampen consumer spending more broadly, at least in the short term.

Missing economic data

The Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis are shuttered and not releasing their usual reports on the economy’s health. This past week, scheduled releases on new home sales and trade were no-shows. A report on construction spending next week would also be pushed back unless the federal funding deadlock is broken.