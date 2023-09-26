How government shutdown could impact Fleet Week
Congress has until the end of the week to avert a government shutdown and to pass a spending bill. But with no agreement in sight, the fate of San Francisco's Fleet Week may be up in the air.
Investors are trying to game out the effects of a possible government shutdown in three weeks. Past lapses in funding haven't changed the trajectory of the markets in either direction.
As lawmakers return to Washington, economists are beginning to assess the possible economic impacts of the likely shutdown to come.
Ford confirmed Monday it has immediately stopped work at a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan that was supposed to make cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries using tech from China's CATL. "We’re pausing work and limiting spending on construction on the Marshall project until we’re confident about our ability to competitively operate the plant," Ford spokesperson TR Reid said in an email to TechCrunch. Under the arrangement that was announced in February 2023, Ford's wholly owned subsidiary would manufacture the battery cells using LFP battery cell knowledge and services provided by CATL.
Meaty Cheesy Boys, 2gether, DuJour and Fingerbang faked it so real, they were beyond fake.
Telegram, the popular messenger with 800 million monthly active users worldwide, is inching closer to adopting an ecosystem strategy that is reminiscent of WeChat's super app approach. Certain aspects of the ecosystem will be decentralized with help from two heavyweights: Telegram's crypto partner TON Foundation and WeChat's owner Tencent. Telegram has been working on a platform where third-party developers, from games to restaurants, can build mini apps to interact with users.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith is retiring at the end of the year and his replacement is coming from Jeff Bezos' other company. Dave Limp, an Amazon veteran who had planned to step down from his role as head of the company's consumer devices division, is taking over the CEO spot. Limp, who was the company’s senior vice president of devices and services for more than 13 years, had overseen the development and rollout of numerous products, including Echo and Alexa, as well as Amazon's line of Fire tablets.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
The change in the rule banning married women is just one coming to the pageant world.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
David Limp's retirement didn't take. Just days after stepping down from Amazon, he's been tapped by Jeff Bezos to lead Blue Origin.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
This is the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, and it’ll be available in both the standard SUV shape and the Coupe body style.
The NFL star is making headlines for more than just Taylor Swift rumors. Here’s why an expert tells Yahoo Life it’s a good thing Kelce is partnering with Pfizer and “advocating for science.”
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.