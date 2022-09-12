Here’s how a government shutdown could impact the US
From Social Security checks to national parks, here’s how a government shutdown would (or wouldn't) disrupt the United States.
Will Hide was 52 when he found out he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. A travel writer who had seen his sources of work dry up during the early stages of the pandemic in spring 2020, Hide volunteered to take part in a University College London Hospitals (UCLH) clinical trial, in which all participants received an MRI scan of their prostate.
There's so much to love about this breezy chiffon topper: 'Instant outfit upgrade.'
Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence later this month, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is “very likely” the method will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set for Sept. 22 by lethal injection. Nitrogen hypoxia, which is supposed to cause death by replacing oxygen with nitrogen, has been authorized by Alabama and two other states for executions but never used.
Trump said he was "working" on Monday. Rumors had swirled that Trump was facing legal trouble after he arrived near DC on Sunday night.
The decision comes after the International Organization for Standardization, a Geneva-based nonprofit, approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers.
"I got a master’s in theater arts. My entire family thought it was stupid, and said I was wasting my time and money. After college, they joked how I was going to work at Walmart because my degree wouldn’t get me in a 'real job.' Now, I live in NYC, landed a job at Broadway, and make more than my brother does with his business degree."View Entire Post ›
"I attended a Catholic University in New York City. There was such a huge divide between the students and the theology faculty. At our commencement, the guest speaker blamed homelessness on women divorcing their husbands. That did not get a warm response from the graduating class."View Entire Post ›
The January 6 House Select Committee is resuming its hearings on its investigation of the Capitol insurrection and Trump's role in it.
Irene Aldana scored a never-before seen finish of Macy Chiasson at UFC 279.
The 90s country superstar with seven country radio No. 1 hits is recovering from broken ribs, cuts, after accident in Jellico, TN
It was an amazing and sudden turn of events.
In a rapid and effective counteroffensive, Ukraine has liberated almost the entire Kharkiv Oblast, achieving a major operational victory over Moscow, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Sept. 11 report.
Leonard Francis, who pleaded guilty to fraud, is on the run, leaving questions about the role of military contractors in his wake
Video posted on social media shows residents in the newly freed towns excitedly greeting Ukrainian soldiers. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says more than 600 square miles of territory has been reclaimed over the past 10 days.
Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday...
Former President Donald Trump has been hinting here and there about who his potential running mate would be for the 2024 presidential run, not confirming or denying anything surrounding that notion. That is, until now. In a recent interview with India’s NDTV, Trump was asked if his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump would be his running […]
Former President Donald Trump is currently undergoing a DOJ investigation into his mishandling of top secret classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, which was searched by the FBI on August 8th. In the FBI raid, extremely top secret documents were found, some related to nuclear weapons, causing grave concern among the international security community. Recently, a Trump appointed Judge, Judge Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a special master which blocked the DOJ from using the documents seized during the raid until a special master was able to review them.
Joe and Jill Biden have received individual invites to the Queen's funeral — meaning they can't invite a US delegation that may have included Trump.
Biden wants to make several major changes to Social Security. Here's the Social Security change Biden wants that's most likely to happen. Biden campaigned on a promise to "put Social Security on a path to long-run solvency."
Marc Short criticized Trump's defense team in an interview with Fox News as the former president's lawyers have also been mocked by legal experts.