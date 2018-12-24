Government shutdown, day 3: Trump complains he's 'all alone' waiting for Democrats to deal

WASHINGTON – As the partial government shutdown entered a third day on Monday, President Donald Trump sought to cajole Democrats into a budget agreement that remained elusive, at one point lamenting he was "all alone" waiting for a deal.

With little progress on his demand for a $5 billion border wall and most lawmakers away for Christmas, the president repeatedly took to Twitter to argue for the border funding. He also scheduled a meeting Monday afternoon with top Homeland Security officials.

"I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security," the president posted on Twitter. "At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about."

Markets slumped on a shortened Christmas Eve trading day as investors grappled with the shutdown and the lack of progress toward a solution. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's effort to calm investors appeared to backfire after he made an unprompted statement over the weekend that U.S. banks are healthy – an assurance that seemed only to inject uncertainty on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653 points, or 2.91 percent, to end at 21,792 on a trading day that was shortened by the holiday. Reports that Trump had considered firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell added to the market jitters.

The top Democratic leaders in Congress issued a joint statement accusing Trump of "plunging the country into chaos" on Christmas Eve.

"The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve – after he just fired the Secretary of Defense," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker-nominee Nancy Pelosi said in statement after Trump posted his 10th tweet of the day. “Instead of bringing certainty into people’s lives, he’s continuing the Trump Shutdown just to please right-wing radio and TV hosts."

Trump had a relatively light public schedule on Monday but tweeted about several contentious issues, including the border security fight. He was scheduled to meet with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Monday afternoon to discuss border issues, the White House said.

"Virtually every Democrat we are dealing with today strongly supported a Border Wall or Fence," Trump posted on Twitter. "It was only when I made it an important part of my campaign, because people and drugs were pouring into our Country unchecked, that they turned against it. Desperately needed!"

Experts note a wall would not likely have a major impact on illicit drugs, which are frequently smuggled into the U.S. through legal ports of entry.

The National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House is closed due to the partial government shutdown in Washington, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. More

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday the White House had made a new offer to Democrats for a funding bill that would spend more than the $1.3 billion for border security that Democrats already support but less than the $5 billion for border-wall construction that Trump has called for publicly.

On Capitol Hill, both the House and Senate held pro forma sessions that lasted only a matter of minutes, with no votes or official business. Because the Senate won't meet again until at least Thursday, Mulvaney said the shutdown could continue into the new Congress, which begins Jan. 3. Democrats, who will take control of the House that same day, will have additional leverage to negotiate with Trump in the new year.

"I don't think things are going to move very quickly," Mulvaney told "Fox News Sunday."