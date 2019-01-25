Government shutdown delays flights on the East Coast

Another day, another tangible impact of the government shutdown on the American people.

On Friday morning, the FAA began delaying flights into major East Coast airports — LaGuardia, Newark, Reagan (D.C.), and Philadelphia — due to air traffic control staff shortages in centers in Washington and Florida.

The ground delay program and ground stop for @LGAairport confirms that there are staffing issues at ZDC and ZJX (Jacksonville Center). pic.twitter.com/9Hdv4UcCg0 — NYCAviation (@NYCAviation) January 25, 2019

The disruptions come a day after several airline executives expressed concern about the shutdown's impact on their industry and as the public is starting to blame Trump more and more for the shutdown.

Of the all the Friday delays, the biggest reaction was around LaGuardia, mostly because of its reputation and location in New York City. However, JFK, Newark, and Philadelphia are all ranked as busier airports than LaGuardia.

That didn't stop travelers from going into meltdown mode on Twitter, though, cracking jokes and lamenting in general.

Againhttps://t.co/m8zAOgrkkd





— Adam Sternbergh (@sternbergh) January 25, 2019

turns out it's Infrastructure Week after all! https://t.co/n66oMEY0VH — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) January 25, 2019

Not like anyone is gonna see a noticeable difference with how bad LGA is https://t.co/LS61dQCclU — George Basile (@JGBasile) January 25, 2019

On a good day LGA is hell on earth..... https://t.co/iChJZDleAb — TheInsistence (@cleverironictag) January 25, 2019

art of the deal https://t.co/22jyfQys6P — Stephen Metcalf (@Metlandia) January 25, 2019

And I thought LGA was a hellhole before... pic.twitter.com/UqfUlqMsov — Anne Riley Moffat (@A_Riley17) January 25, 2019

If things are bad now, though, just wait. The chain-reaction of just these delays is sure to cause a horrendous mess heading into the weekend. Additionally, Atlanta's airport is consistently ranked as the busiest in the world, and it's expecting an influx of travelers for next week's Super Bowl. Things may get whole lot messier.