How government shutdown dysfunction is hitting key U.S. agencies

The government shutdown is the longest in American history, as it continues on with no end in sight. With tens of thousands of federal workers furloughed or forced to work without pay, the effects of the shutdown are trickling down from the basic agency level.

Prior to the shutdown, three-quarters of government agencies were already funded throughout the year from other appropriations. As a result, the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Defense haven’t been affected.

However, other government agencies hit by the shutdown are struggling as time goes on. Below are some of the other most significant impacts on government agencies, partially based on data provided to Yahoo Finance by D.C.-based law firm Greenberg Traurig.

Government agencies hit by the shutdown span the U.S. (Graphic: David Foster/Yahoo Finance) More

The Departments of State and Commerce

Both the State and Commerce Departments are blocked from processing the majority of export licenses during the shutdown.

Aerospace Industries Association CEO Eric Fanning told the Washington Post that these licenses are needed for defense contractors to sell military hardware overseas. These contractors have been unable to apply for new licenses since the shutdown began on Dec. 22.

When the shutdown first began, the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls issued a notice that stated that “contractors that provide ‘direct support to the military, humanitarian aid, or other similar emergencies’ can apply for an emergency license,” according to the note.

Because these defense contractors are unable to report for work, research projects at the FAA, NASA, and NOAA have been delayed.

And, so far in the shutdown, according to a New York Times analysis, furloughed Commerce employees have lost an average of $6,324 in wages.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

TSA agent Scott Edwards talks with Puget Sound Energy’s Debra Humphrey at a resource fair for employees affected by the partial federal government shutdown at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on January 14, 2019. The TSA is the most public-facing of the government agencies hit by the shutdown. (Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson) More

Most operations with DHS remain fully functioning, with the exception of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the DHS Science and Technology Directorate. The latter supports development and research within DHS.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency was launched only in late 2018 to identify threats to American physical and cyberinfrastructure. The agency is currently operating with 43% fewer staff, which has raised concerns that the government is more vulnerable to cybersecurity threats.

TSA employees are being forced to work without pay, although many have begun protesting by calling out sick and refusing to come to work. This has begun to affect travelers, who are forced to wait in long lines because of limited security checkpoints.