Government shutdown forces Joshua Tree National Park to close due to maintenance issues

Joshua Tree National Park announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close the park on Thursday amid an ongoing partial government shutdown.

The move comes 17 days after the shutdown sent all but a fraction of Joshua Tree National Park's staff home and left the immensely popular park open with only a small group of rangers to keep order.

The National Park Service said Tuesday that all visitors will have to leave the park by 8 a.m. on Thursday, so that park staff can address the ongoing maintenance issues. Park fees identified in a recently updated National Park Service contingency plan will be used to fund the improvements in the absence of usual appropriations.

In a news release, park officials said "while the vast majority of those who visit Joshua Tree National Park do so in a responsible manner, there have been incidents of new roads being created by motorists and the destruction of Joshua trees in recent days that have precipitated the closure."

This photo shows a restroom near Barker Dam in Joshua Tree National Park. Toilets have remained clean during the government shutdown because of donations that have allowed them to be cleaned, staff says. More

Over the past few weeks, volunteers from the area and a skeleton crew of staff from the park have been working to maintain facilities for visitors over the extended holiday period. The park is a major economic driver in the high desert, and local businesses widely reported brisk business.

Park officials acknowledged this effort in the release, and said they hope to restore visitor access to the park as quickly as possible "to mitigate any negative impact to the local economy."

Breanne Dusastre, director of marketing and tourism development for Visit 29! Tourism Group, coordinated a group of volunteers to stock and clean bathrooms throughout the park on New Year’s Day. Dusastre said that keeping the parks clean and open is good is critical for the local economy, but secondary to the long-term health of the park’s natural resources.

“The closure is going to make things really difficult for our small businesses,” Dusastre said. “But this is the best decision for the park. National parks are national treasures and we need to make sure we protect these resources for visitors in five years and 50 years to come out and enjoy them.”

Trash is visible in a bin at Joshua Tree National Park. Volunteers have been helping to remove trash ever since the government shutdown began last month. More