With government shutdown imminent, Evers administration still working through strategy to address impact

WASHINGTON – Less than two days before federal spending is set to expire, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is still working through strategies on how to address the potential impacts of a government shutdown.

The White House in recent days has put out memos detailing how a federal shutdown could impact states — from access to nutrition programs to delays at airports. But with under 48 hours before federal spending expires Saturday night, Evers' administration said it is still "actively preparing for the negative consequences" of a shutdown and seeking guidance from the Biden administration to mitigate them.

"The governor and our administration are closely monitoring Republicans’ efforts to force a government shutdown and are actively preparing for the negative consequences a shutdown will have on our state workforce, economy, and critical programs Wisconsinites, including farmers, veterans, and others, rely upon every day," a spokeswoman for Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week when asked about the state's specific concerns and preparations.

The exact effects on Wisconsin are wide-ranging and could vary depending on the length of a potential shutdown. The governor's office noted other factors, like how certain federal programs are structured and the Biden administration's guidance, will determine the state government's response.

"We are still waiting on information from many of the federal agencies on what decisions they are going to make," Evers' office said during a brief interview Friday afternoon. "Until we have that information, we can't make final decisions about how the state... should react."

But what is clear is that thousands of federal workers in the state would be furloughed while the government is shuttered, and tens of thousands of Wisconsin families who rely on federal cash and nutrition assistance would see benefits dry up during that time.

Notably, more than 91,000 Wisconsinites would be at risk of losing assistance through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, the Biden administration said this week. That figure includes more than 53,000 children and about 19,000 infants.

Other government programs, like the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, could also face stoppages, though the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is expected to continue running through October. Social Security, Medicare and benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs are unlikely to be impacted.

While states like Colorado have indicated they have funding to temporarily fill some of those gaps in assistance during a federal shutdown, the response from Wisconsin, which has a nearly $4 billion budget surplus, is still in flux.

Asked Thursday whether the state plans to address the gaps in federal food assistance programs that would stem from a shutdown, Evers' office said it was told earlier this week that the federal government would continue to fund WIC benefits through October. But a White House official later Friday afternoon maintained WIC benefits would run out under a shutdown, telling the Journal Sentinel it would be up to the states to keep such programs going.

When it comes to programs like TANF, the governor's office said it plans to use its surplus from past federal allocations for the program — not the state's general fund surplus — to temporarily aid recipients in Wisconsin.

Congress falters on a stopgap spending measure to keep government open

A shutdown, which would begin just after midnight Sunday morning, appears increasingly likely as Congress has been unable to agree on a stopgap spending measure, known as a continuing resolution, to temporarily fund the government as lawmakers work to approve the 12 spending bills needed to keep Washington operational.

Much of the inaction is attributable to an ultra-conservative faction of the House Republican conference. That group has taken advantage of the GOP's slim four-seat majority in the chamber to hold up the process in an effort to force sweeping spending and far-right policy concessions out of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Some members, like Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, appear fine with a shutdown and have threatened to attempt to oust McCarthy from his leadership role should he need to lean on Democrats to pass funding measures.

House Republicans spent much of the week before the shutdown deadline debating amendments to spending bills rather than working toward a short-term funding patch, leaving some Wisconsin lawmakers to call for action.

"I think we're all frustrated," Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil told Bloomberg this week, noting he thinks McCarthy has done "a pretty darn good job" wrangling his fractured conference. "I think we really need to come together to pass a clean stopgap measure, keep funding in government moving forward while we work out the details of these important spending bills."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore put it this way during an interview on C-SPAN Thursday: "We are not considering some sort of continuing resolution to keep the government open… That is a crime."

On Friday, the House failed to pass its own continuing resolution as McCarthy faced continued opposition from nearly two dozen members in his own party. The measure failed to pass on a 198-232 vote, further increasing the prospects of a shutdown.

Meanwhile, the Senate has put forward its own stopgap proposal that would maintain current funding levels until Nov. 17. The proposal, which could see a vote on Saturday, includes funding for disaster relief and more than $6 billion in additional aid for Ukraine — a detail that has roiled some Republicans.

A compromise deal between the two chambers is uncertain, and lawmakers are considering adding border security funding to a potential measure to gain Republican support.

Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson earlier this week told the Journal Sentinel he would not support the Senate's initial continuing resolution proposal.

"Republicans want to secure our own border," Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany wrote on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday. "Democrats want to secure Ukraine’s border and are willing to shut down the government if they don’t get their way."

In Wisconsin, the impacts of a shutdown could be felt beyond government benefit programs.

Nearly 17,000 federal civilian employees who work in the state could see their paychecks on pause until Congress passes new funding, according to March data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. During that same time, however, government employees deemed essential — like Transportation Security Administration workers at airports — would have to work without pay.

That means about 508 TSA officers and 74 air traffic controllers in Wisconsin would work without a paycheck during a shutdown, according to the White House. Civil servants are eligible for back pay when the government reopens.

Three federal disaster relief programs in Wisconsin would also be delayed under a government shutdown, the Biden administration said in another memo. But the Federal Emergency Management Agency could not provide details of those projects to the Journal Sentinel as of early Friday afternoon.

At the local level, the immediate impacts of a shutdown could also vary, though some county officials in the state have downplayed a potential impact.

Chuck Hicklin, the chief financial officer for Dane County, which includes the state's capital city, told the Journal Sentinel in a brief interview that there are "not a lot of direct impacts" on the county during a shutdown. Federal funding already appropriated to local governments, he noted, will remain in place.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi similarly said, "nothing will happen immediately in county government" as a result of a shutdown but noted a prolonged shutdown could lead to delays at the county airport. He did not say whether the county can or will make preparations to mitigate those potential impacts.

Like Evers' office, though, he took aim at Republicans in Washington.

“Hopefully Congressional House Republicans understand how damaging this could be to communities across the country," Parisi said in a statement, "and do everything they can to avoid a shutdown."

