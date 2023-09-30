Government shutdown impacts on Mississippi

TechCrunch

With data being considered the new oil, India, the world's second-largest internet market after China, is looking to establish a dedicated entity to manage the data it generates and set up rules and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data. The Indian government plans to propose setting up the National Data Management Office, according to a draft Digital India Bill seen by TechCrunch. According to the proposal, the new entity will be overseen by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and will help set up rules for data governance in the country, per the draft proposal, which is yet to be made public.