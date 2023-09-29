Government shutdown impacts and Toby Keith's cancer 'roller coaster': Morning Rundown

A look at the everyday services that would be affected by a government shutdown. The first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing lacks evidence of a crime. And why a suspicious brand offer caught a group of influencers off guard.

Here's what to know today.

National park closures, air travel and other impacts of a government shutdown

Congress doesn't appear to have made progress toward an agreement to fund the government before tomorrow night's deadline, making a potential government shutdown more and more likely. If a shutdown takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, it'll affect everyday life in the U.S. more than you might realize.

Maybe you know that most federal workers won't be paid during the shutdown. But thanks to a law signed by former President Donald Trump, they will eventually be paid what they would have made. That means taxpayers could be on the hook for billions of dollars in wages for millions of man-hours not worked.

This is Morning Rundown, a weekday newsletter to start your morning. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Then there are services like the National Park Service, which will have to close parks and furlough rangers. Even parts of parks easily accessible to the public may not have trash collection or emergency response. Business leaders in gateway communities are bracing for an economic blow.

Air travel is another industry that could feel the strain. Federal Aviation Administration employees, such as air traffic controllers and TSA employees, would be expected to report to work but not get paid. If employees decide not to show up, it could cause flight delays and cancellations.

Here’s how a shutdown would affect other programs, from SNAP benefits and student loan payments to the release of new craft beers and Washington, D.C. marriage licenses.

Biden impeachment inquiry hearing lacks evidence of a crime

After a six-hour-plus ordeal, the House Oversight Committee’s first hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden ended without any evidence that a crime had been committed, despite claims it would be presented. Chairman James Comer claimed that “investigators have been shut down” when attempting to gather information.

Witnesses who testified yesterday said more bank records are needed. One witness, a law professor, acknowledged that the evidence Republicans had gathered so far does not prove their case. But notably, none of the witnesses who spoke were involved in the investigation or the alleged activities being discussed.

Democrats were quick to blast the hearing, but some Republicans were also unhappy with how it went.

Baltimore tech CEO died by strangulation and blunt force trauma

On the Friday night before she was found dead, tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere saw the man suspected in her death, according to a court document and security video. Days later, she was found on the rooftop of the apartment where she lived and worked. A statement of charges filed in District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City revealed new details about LaPere’s death. The document said the 26-year-old CEO of EcoMap Technologies was strangled and brutally beaten with a brick.

The search for Billingsley, the suspect in LaPere’s killing, ended Wednesday night with his arrest. While authorities are still working to determine “exactly what occurred,” they also revealed that Billingsley is suspected of raping a woman days before LaPere’s death, stirring up criticism that her death might have been avoided.

Toby Keith describes ‘roller coaster’ cancer journey

Toby Keith spoke out about his “roller coaster” experience following his cancer diagnosis, ahead of receiving the Country Icon Award at last night’s People’s Choice Country Awards, where he also delivered a performance that brought his wife to tears.

“I feel pretty good,” Keith, 62, told E! News in an exclusive interview published ahead of the awards show. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster,” said the country singer, who revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the autumn of 2021 and had been receiving treatment for months.

Today’s Talker: Taylor Swift will be in the stands at…

…Travis Kelce’s game this weekend, a source said. The music superstar will watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday night, as rumors that the duo is dating intensify. After the pop star showed up to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to root for the Chiefs tight end, it feels as if their potential love story is all the internet can talk about.

Politics in Brief

Trump investigations: Donald Trump unexpectedly announced that he will not seek to move his criminal election interference case in Georgia to federal court, weeks after his attorneys had notified a county superior court judge that he might try to do so. In addition, Trump and two of his sons are among 28 witnesses the New York attorney general’s office intends to call in next week’s $250 million civil fraud trial.

Menendez indictment: Sen. John Fetterman became the first senator to say he supports a vote to expel embattled Sen. Bob Menendez. Yesterday, Menendez faced fellow Senate Democrats at a meeting but remained defiant amid calls for his resignation.

Covid pandemic: Just 36% of registered Republican voters who got a Covid vaccine say it was worth it, while 90% of Democrats and 67% of independents say it was, according to new NBC News polling.

Staff Pick: A bizarre proposition

Brand deals are a common source of income for digital influencers. But when some got offered a suspiciously high paycheck to promote a service they deemed highly unethical — the use of AI clones to attend virtual job interviews — they had to balance personal morals with the temptation of selling out. I looked into how they navigated a potentially exploitative deal that, from the beginning, rang blaring alarm bells. — Angela Yang, culture and trends reporter

In Case You Missed It

Select: Online Shopping, Simplified

Quilts are thinner than comforters and duvets, making them a perfect option to avoid overheating while sleeping in the summer or a great layering piece during winter. Three experts recommend the best quilts to buy, from brands like Brooklinen and L.L. Bean, and they advise on what to look for in a quality blanket.

Sign up to The Selection newsletter for exclusive reviews and shopping content from NBC Select.

Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign-up here.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com