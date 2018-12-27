Government shutdown to last until New Year after Congress gives up on appeasing Trump border wall funding demands

Congress has all but given up on its effort to resolve a partial government shutdown before the New Year, with politicians showing little signs that negotiations are proceeding roughly a week after the lapse in funding began.

Members have been told not to expect a vote this week, making a resolution to the stalemate between Democrats, Republicans, and President Donald Trump before the next Congress is sworn in on 3 January increasingly unlikely.

The hallways in the US Capitol on Thursday were quiet, and the offices of leading politicians were closed up just six days after Mr Trump forced a government shutdown in retaliation for Congress refusing to include $5bn in funding for his promised border wall on the US southern frontier.

That still in the Capitol covered a behind-the-scenes effort on the part of Democratic aides to finish draft legislation that could be used to reopen the government once their party takes over control of Congress next month.

Should the shutdown last into next week, it would be the second-longest government shutdown in the past 10 years.

Read more

US government workers share financial worries as shutdown continues

The shutdown — which began on Friday night at midnight — has left roughly 25 per cent of the US government without funding. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been told to stay home as Washington works through the thorny political fights, and other works have been forced to work without pay while politicians exchange barbs over political priorities.

For his part, the president has blamed Democratic “OBSTRUCTION” for the shutdown, saying the opposition party is blocking a “desperately needed Wall” from being built.

The shutdown came as something of a surprise last week, after a bipartisan bill worked its way through Congress only to be met at the last minute with resistance from Mr Trump. The president and his allies had earlier indicated that a shutdown would not be forced, but the president reversed course and attempted to squeeze Congress for the $5bn in border wall funding he thinks he is due.

Democrats, meanwhile, have offered up as much as $1.6bn in border security funding, but it is unlikely that that money would go towards a border wall Mr Trump has promised since his 2016 presidential campaign.

Support free-thinking journalism and subscribe to Independent Minds

House Democrats have indicated that they plan on introducing a bill on 3 January that would extend government funding until February 8, and would essentially mirror a bipartisan funding bill passed in the Senate earlier this month before Mr Trump backed away.