With a government shutdown likely, what will - and won't - be impacted in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – On the brink of a potential federal government shutdown this weekend, top state officials have put out the word: Monday is not going to look any different for most Rhode Islanders.

“Based on feedback from agencies, the state believes that more than 80% of the $5.6 billion in federal funding in the current state budget is at a low risk of being impacted in the next 30 days," Brian Daniels, the head of the state's Office of Management & Budget told The Journal on Friday.

"No programs have been identified as high risk that would require ending operations within 30 days of a complete shutdown," he said.

SNAP, WIC and LIHEAP are at greatest risk in government shutdown

"The state considers the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Programs (LIHEAP) programs at greater risk if the shutdown continues for an extended length of time," Daniels said.

For now, he said these programs can use "carryforward and contingency funds" to continue operations.

He also drew attention to a program the White House highlighted earlier this week as a potential victim of an extended shutdown: the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program that provides supplemental food assistance to about 18,000 low-income pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding, postpartum women, infants, and children up to the age of 5.

Should there be a government shutdown, the White House said “women and children who count on WIC would soon start being turned away at grocery store counters, with a federal contingency fund drying up after just a few days and many states left with limited WIC funds to operate the program.”

In Rhode Island, OMB Director Daniels said: "While we do not expect immediate interruption with respect to WIC services, we are awaiting federal guidance as to the availability of prior year and contingency funding to continue operations."

What else might be impacted by a shutdown

With no agreement in sight in Washington on a spending bill that would avert a federal government shutdown on Oct.1, Daniels earlier this week asked each state agency to send a memo by close of business Thursday on potential "high risk' activities and programs within their domain.

Here is a summary provided by the Department of Administration of the risk-issues for federally funded low-income energy and refugee assistance programs administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which planned a significant "drawdown" of available federal funds before week's end:

Having enough money for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is not an immediate concern, but it "could become an issue as the colder weather arrives and for our Refugee Cash Assistance recipients as the need continues to increase for this cash benefit."

Daniels said there is enough money leftover from this last budget year to get buy for awhile, but the state still needs to assess how long those dollars will last, with no new federal dollars.

He said the next "most immediate concern's is for the SNAP program - formerly known as food stamps. He said R.I. has requested an additional $1.3 million for SNAP administrative funding. ,"We confirmed that is not in jeopardy and we should receive that increase and that will help sustain spending," he said."

For context on how much running the program costs and how much the state expects to have on hand: "We spend around $25 million annually on [SNAP administration] and estimate we will have a little under $5 million remaining after September 30.

Put another way: "Personnel costs make up 56% of the approximately $2.1 million monthly costs. " That hypothetically means: the state expects to have enough money on hand to pay people to run the program for a about nine-and-a-half nine weeks.

From a separate risk-analysis provided by the state's Pandemic Recovery Office: "Projects should not be affected by a federal government shutdown as all [obligated funds] are on deposit with the State ...The same goes for Emergency Rental Assistance and the Homeowner Assistance Fund."

Less certain are the prospects for some high-profile "capital projects," such as Gov. Dan McKee's $81.7 million Community Learning Center Municipal Grant program.

"If a federal government shutdown continues beyond the last week of December 2023, then the {Capital Projects Fund] will no longer be able to meet its administrative expenses or fund the Broadband and Community Learning Center Municipal Grant program plans."

At 5:23 p.m. on Friday, R.I.'s senior U.S. Senator, Jack Reed, denounced House Republicans' attempt to pass what he described as "an extreme, partisan'' stopgap spending bill.

As he described it, the measure rejected buy the House on a 232-198 vote would have "cut the vast majority of domestic programs by nearly 30 percent across-the-board, including food assistance for women and children and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, while slashing over 70 percent of funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which thousands of Rhode Islanders depend on to heat their homes during the cold winter months."

"The extremist House Republicans attempting to force a shutdown are beyond irresponsible," Reed said. "Neither side is going to get everything they want here, but every elected official should prioritize the needs of taxpayers."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Will a government shutdown impact RI programs? WIC, SNAP are at risk