Government shutdown - live: Trump says he will do alternative State of the Union address as Pelosi blocks his plans

As the government shutdown enters its 33rd day on Wednesday, Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has risen to 57 per cent in a new Politico / Morning Consult survey – the highest recorded by the pollster since his presidency began.

Mr Trump is planning to deliver his second State of the Union address, even though Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has urged him to delay the event over the shutdown. The White House is also working on plans to hold an alternative event on 29 January, including a potential Trump rally.

Senate leaders have agreed to hold votes this week on proposals to reopen federal agencies. Some 800,000 federal workers are set to miss a second pay check this Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up two showdown votes for Thursday.

One vote will be on his own measure, which reflects Mr Trump’s offer to the Democrats trade border wall funding for temporary protections for some immigrants. It was quickly rejected by Democrats.

The second vote is set for a bill approved by the Democratic-controlled House reopening government through 8 February, with no wall money, to give negotiators time to talk.

But both measures are expected fall short of the 60 votes need to pass, leaving little hope they represent the clear path out of the mess.