Government shutdown live updates: What will happen if shutdown occurs? Everything to know.

WASHINGTON−The shutdown countdown is on, and Congress has less than 48 hours to avert a crisis that would impact millions of Americans.

But despite the dwindling time, feuding lawmakers are no less entrenched in their positions.

A small group of hard-right Republicans who represent a sliver of America is set to send the entire country into a federal government shutdown at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1 − a situation that would disproportionately impact people who need the most help. Those who would feel the deepest losses include babies who rely on WIC benefits for formula, members of the military who would serve without pay, numerous federal workers who would be furloughed, travelers who wait in long TSA lines and more.

Here's where things stand in the shutdown fight and what it means for you.

Latest news on the government shutdown

McCarthy makes border security sticking point in shutdown negotiations

With just one day before the Sept. 30 funding deadline, McCarthy sought to lay the blame of a shutdown at the feet of Democrats and the White House for refusing to entertain the border security provisions House Republicans have been pushing for.

McCarthy scoffed at the notion of agreeing to the Senate’s bipartisan version of a stopgap measure to keep the government open, saying at a press conference he won’t “surrender.”

“If you want to fight for the American public, to secure our borders and keep government open, how is that a problem?” McCarthy said. “What I want to do is stand for America.”

− Ken Tran

What is a continuing resolution?

The House is expected to vote Friday on a continuing resolution, a stopgap measure that would buy time − 30 days − for Congress to do its main job of passing spending bills without a shutdown. But members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus have been reluctant to vote for a continuing resolution. Even if it passes, the House version would be dead on arrival in the Senate.

A Senate version of a continuing resolution will be up for a vote Saturday. It would give Congress until Nov. 17 to pass spending bills. But the Senate's bipartisan plan won't pass the House.

Lawmakers are no closer to averting a government shutdown.

-Candy Woodall

When will the government shutdown begin?

The U.S. government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 if lawmakers don't pass a continuing resolution or a federal budget by Sept. 30.

The continuing resolution, a stopgap measure that would temporarily fund the government while lawmakers work to pass a comprehensive budget, would prevent a shutdown from occurring on Oct. 1.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the House will vote Friday on a continuing resolution, but it's unclear if it has enough votes to pass.

−Sudiksha Kochi

Would a government shutdown affect Social Security?

Social Security recipients will continue to receive checks in the event of a government shutdown and Medicare benefits will not be interrupted.

However, employees in the Social Security Administration are likely to be furloughed and government food assistance benefits could see delay.

A few services that are not directly related to Social Security payment benefits and direct-service operations would be temporarily suspended.

− Marina Pitofsky and Sudiksha Kochi

How does a government shutdown affect the stock market?

While a potential shutdown isn’t expected to have much of an impact on the stock market, experts say it has contributed to the S&P 500's more than 5% dip so far this month, to 4,275.

It's “one of the reasons why you've seen the market weaken,” according to Marc Zabicki, chief investment officer of LPL Financial. But after the potential shutdown begins, “I don't know that you're going to get any stark reaction from asset markets come Oct. 2 next week. I think it's already largely been built into prices.”

While the looming shutdown is contributing to the recent market dip, it’s not the only driver.

September is also a historically weak month for stocks, according to Jeffrey A. Hirsch, CEO of Hirsch Holdings and editor-in-chief of the Stock Trader's Almanac.

Meanwhile, there are a "lot of other items going on" that are affecting the market, including higher interest rates, looming student loan payments, the United Auto Workers strike, rising oil prices and more, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst for S&P Dow Jones Indices

“We're in a very volatile time now," Silverblatt said.

− Bailey Schulz and Daniel de Vise

