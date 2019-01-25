Government shutdown: Trump announces deal to end closure in rambling address as US airports hit by major delays

Donald Trump has announced a short-term deal to reopen the federal government without allocating funds for his promised US-Mexico border wall.

The president spoke at the White House Rose Garden and said a deal had been made with congressional leadership to reopen the government for three weeks.

The announcement came as hundreds of flights were grounded or delayed at New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia airports.

“I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Mr Trump said from the Rose Garden.

The deal will keep the government open until 15 February while negotiations continue over funding for the border wall.

In his rambling address the president said: “Barrier or walls will be an important part of the solution.”

Mr Trump said a bipartisan committee of lawmakers would be made to consider border spending before the new deadline.

“They are willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first,” Trump said.

The breakthrough came as LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey both experienced at least 90-minute delays in take-offs due to the shutdown.

Additional reporting by Associated Press