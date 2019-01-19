Government shutdown: A look back at the major events, decisions and bills that got us here

WASHINGTON – It's been nearly a month since parts of the government were shuttered due to contentious bickering over a southern border wall.

Over the last 28 days, there have been high-stakes meetings, bills and Oval Office addresses seeking to end what's become the longest shutdown on record.

As President Trump readies a "major announcement" on the shutdown Saturday, here's a look back at the major events and efforts to reopen federal agencies that have so far failed.

Dec. 11: The White House meeting

It was a fight for the ages and the public was invited to watch.

President Donald Trump told Democratic leaders in a remarkable on-camera clash he would be "proud" to shut down the federal government if he doesn’t get the $5.7 billion he demands for a border wall with Mexico.

“If we don’t get what we want ... we will shut down the government," Trump said during an exchange in the Oval Office with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

Pelosi and Schumer gave as good as they got, telling Trump he lacks support for border wall funding – even while Republicans still control the House – and is irresponsible in threatening to halt the government over a project that would be ineffective at best.

"You don't have the votes," Pelosi said.

Dec. 19: Senate passes bill to keep government open

A short-term spending bill that would fund the government through early next year cleared the Senate, a solution aimed at averting a government shutdown.

Senators voted by voice vote to approve the spending measure, which would temporarily end a budget impasse by funding nine federal departments and several smaller agencies at their current funding levels through Feb. 8.

The bill was sent to the House for approval.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., offered the temporary spending bill after President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion in funding for a wall along the nation’s southern border resulted in a standoff that threatened to shut down parts of the government.

It wasn't clear whether Trump would sign the measure but the White House appeared to retreat from Trump's position of being "proud" to shutdown the government and take any blame for the impasse.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said one day earlier that Trump asked his Cabinet secretaries to look for other sources of funding to help protect the border and suggested that the administration is looking to Congress for ways to avoid a shutdown.

Dec. 20: Trump won't sign bill; House adds border funds

A deeply divided House voted to add $5 billion in border wall funding to a short-term spending bill, yielding to Trump’s demand for the money but casting further doubts that the government would shutdown.

The bill, which the House approved by a vote of 217-185, was sent back to the Senate for another vote.

The House vote capped a drama-filled day that started with lawmakers anticipating quick passage of an already approved Senate funding bill. The day broke into chaos after the president said he would not approve of the Senate's bill since it did not include border funds. The announcement led to House members adding $5.7 billion for a border wall but also meant the Senate would have to vote again on the spending bill.

“I’ve made my position very clear: Any measure that funds the government must include border security,” Trump said at the White House.

Dec. 22: The government shutdown begins

A flurry of negotiations in the Senate couldn't muster up enough votes to pass the House's spending bill, leading to the partial government starting at midnight.

Congressional leaders and the White House worked behind the scenes late Friday in hopes of striking a deal but Trump acknowledged that he was ready for "a long shutdown."

At midafternoon, Vice President Mike Pence and two of Trump’s top lieutenants – Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and adviser Jared Kushner – traveled to the Capitol for a series of meetings to try to broker a deal.