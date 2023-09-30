Government shutdown looms

TechCrunch

The U.K. government has officially confirmed it will piggyback on a transatlantic data transfer deal between the European Union and the U.S. by bolting on an extension that is dubbed the "U.K.-U.S. data bridge." Back in June, the U.K. and U.S. reached an agreement in principle over this arrangement. Today the U.K. government confirmed that secretary of state, Michelle Donelan, has moved forward with the deal -- which is intended to grease digital commerce by allowing for U.K. citizens' information to be exported to the U.S. under an assurance of adequate levels of protection for people's information, in line with the UK's data protection regime (aka the U.K. GDPR), once it's over the pond.