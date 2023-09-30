Government shutdown looms
About 9,000 mortgage closings a week could be affected.
A government shutdown is looming on Oct. 1. Here's how it might affect you personally.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
Lawmakers face long odds of averting a government shutdown in just four days.
Airports most directly feel the impact in any government shutdown. This time around, the risks for travelers and the airline industry are even higher as a deadline to reauthorize the FAA coincides with the shutdown.
Markets aren't big fans of government shutdowns, historically.
Investors are trying to game out the effects of a possible government shutdown in three weeks. Past lapses in funding haven't changed the trajectory of the markets in either direction.
Americans' cell phones will sound an emergency alert signal (and message) on Wednesday, October 4, at about 12:20PM ET. The warning is a test only to train the public and ensure the system works.
The National Security Agency (NSA) is starting an artificial intelligence security center to safeguard our defense and intelligence systems. This should discourage bad actors from stealing or sabotaging currently-used AI models.
It was a surprise that Milwaukee added the superstar next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and now there are more moves to monitor.
Antetokounmpo’s present and future loom over this deal, and apparently, Bucks ownership had no qualms about acquiring a player in Lillard who’s owed over $215 million over the next four years.
With data being considered the new oil, India, the world's second-largest internet market after China, is looking to establish a dedicated entity to manage the data it generates and set up rules and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data. The Indian government plans to propose setting up the National Data Management Office, according to a draft Digital India Bill seen by TechCrunch. According to the proposal, the new entity will be overseen by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and will help set up rules for data governance in the country, per the draft proposal, which is yet to be made public.
Ford announced that it’s suspending construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan. Union leaders have accused the automaker of using the closure as a job-cutting threat during the current auto strike.
Ontario's government-funded birth registry has confirmed a data breach affecting some 3.4 million people who sought pregnancy care, including the personal health data of close to two million newborns and children across the Canadian province. BORN attributed the cyberattack to the mass-hack targeting MOVEit, a file transfer tool used by organizations to share large datasets over the internet. The notorious Russian-linked ransomware and extortion group Clop claimed responsibility for the MOVEit mass-hacks, but has not yet claimed BORN as one of its victims, according to a review of its dark web leak site that it uses to threaten to publish the victims' stolen data in exchange for paying a ransom.
The U.K. government has officially confirmed it will piggyback on a transatlantic data transfer deal between the European Union and the U.S. by bolting on an extension that is dubbed the "U.K.-U.S. data bridge." Back in June, the U.K. and U.S. reached an agreement in principle over this arrangement. Today the U.K. government confirmed that secretary of state, Michelle Donelan, has moved forward with the deal -- which is intended to grease digital commerce by allowing for U.K. citizens' information to be exported to the U.S. under an assurance of adequate levels of protection for people's information, in line with the UK's data protection regime (aka the U.K. GDPR), once it's over the pond.
Each household can request four tests starting September 25.
Conservative Republicans made it clear they have little interest in backing down from a spending fight even after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to their demands for an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.
The United Kingdom's ban on the sale of new combustion-powered cars may get pushed back from 2030 to 2035, according to a recent report.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.