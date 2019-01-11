What the government shutdown means for your mortgage

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo a realtor sign marks a home for sale in Franklin Park, Pa. The partial federal government shutdown is complicating the already complicated process of getting and managing a mortgage. For one thing, the political storm is like severe weather at a major airport: You can expect minor delays or worse. Also, it could mean financial hardship for some federal government employees facing mortgage payments without their regular paychecks. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The partial federal government shutdown is complicating the already complicated process of getting and managing a mortgage. For one thing, the political storm is like severe weather at a major airport: You can expect minor delays or worse. Also, it could mean financial hardship for some federal government employees facing mortgage payments without their regular paychecks.

Here's how the shutdown is affecting homebuyers and homeowners — and what you can do about it.

IF YOU'RE GETTING AN FHA, VA OR USDA LOAN

If you're getting a Federal Housing Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs loan, it's likely you can expect delays in the underwriting process, and it's possible your closing date will be pushed back as well.

There's good news for most FHA-qualified homebuyers: Single-family FHA loans are being funded, even during the shutdown. FHA home equity conversion mortgages (known as reverse mortgages) and FHA Title I loans (financing for permanent property improvements and renovations) are the exception — and won't be processed during the shutdown. The processing of VA loans will continue, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, but you may have to wait.

Support staff at the VA and at the Department of Housing and Urban Development who handle underwriting or entitlement questions "are unavailable, so FHA/VA borrowers may experience delays," says Ted Rood, a senior loan officer in St. Louis.

Because of the shutdown, VA and FHA spokespeople weren't available to provide an estimate of how many borrowers could have their loans delayed. But the most-recent data suggest delays could potentially affect thousands of borrowers.

In January 2018, the FHA insured mortgages for 64,401 single-family homebuyers — of those, 82 percent were first-time buyers. The VA doesn't report loan guarantees by month, but it guaranteed 148,379 loans in the first three months of 2018, or nearly 50,000 a month.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture isn't approving new USDA loans during the shutdown. According to USDA data, the department guaranteed or made about 10,000 single-family loans each month in the most recent fiscal year that ended in September.

IF YOU'RE SEEKING A CONVENTIONAL LOAN

Most mortgages are considered conventional loans, meaning they aren't backed by the federal government. However, they are facilitated by government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

As private companies, Fannie and Freddie aren't directly affected by the shutdown. Mortgage processing is continuing as usual, except in cases where the federal government provides information required for underwriting.

"The IRS has not been processing 4506-T tax transcripts — tax return verifications — which are required on most files, although that service is restarting," Rood says. "There will still be a backlog due to requests that have been piling up since Dec. 22."

Self-employed borrowers are particularly affected by the lack of access to federal income tax transcripts. Some lenders may accept signed tax returns in lieu of transcripts.

And the shutdown could also stall verification of employment for government employees.

IF YOU NEED FLOOD INSURANCE

Getting flood insurance if you're buying in a flood-prone area shouldn't be a problem despite some earlier troubled waters.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Dec. 28 that it would resume selling and renewing flood insurance policies. That reversed a Dec. 26 decision to suspend policy sales and renewals during the partial shutdown.

"This new decision means thousands of home sale transactions in communities across the country can go forward without interruption," National Association of Realtors President John Smaby said in a press release.

IF YOU OWN A HOME BUT AREN'T GETTING PAID

If the lack of a paycheck has you worried about paying an existing mortgage on time, contact your loan servicer immediately. Explain your situation and ask about alternatives.

One common option is forbearance, an arrangement designed to help homeowners during periods of financial hardship. Forbearance temporarily reduces or suspends your mortgage payments while money is short. For example, Wells Fargo and LoanDepot list forbearance on their websites, though cases are approved on an individual basis.