Government shutdown by the numbers: From food stamps to wages, how Trump’s crusade is damaging the US economy

One month in, the United States government shutdown is by far the longest funding impasse in modern American history — and there is little evidence to suggest that Donald Trump and congressional democrats will come together to solve the crisis any time soon.

Over the past 31 days, Washington politicians have squabbled as the impacts of the shutdown have piled up.

At first, it was the headlines noting that rubbish was piling up in America’s national parks. Then came the threats to government services like food stamps, housing subsidies, and the like. Now, hundreds of thousands of federal employees are struggling to make ends meet without their regular paychecks.

We've examined the impact of the shutdown by the numbers, and how it has impacted the broader US.

Government employees making do without income

Around 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or told to come in to work even though they are not being paid. That means that hundreds of thousands of people who live paycheck to paycheck have been forced to find ways to pay their mortgages, put food on the table, and even pay for gas to drive to the jobs they are not being paid to do.

Nine departments impacted

The entire US government has not been shut down, but nine federal departments and agencies are feeling the squeeze.

Those that have been closed since funding ran out on 22 December include the Federal Aviation Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Securities and Exchange Commission. In closed agencies and departments, only employees considered “essential” have been told to come to work without pay until the shutdown ends.

The departments that have not been impacted include the Defense Department, which was Congress and Mr Trump had already funded through the end of the 2019 fiscal year.

Other agencies like the US Federal Reserve and US Postal Service have managed because they rely on funding that comes separately from Congress.

US economy slowing

The chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, has estimated that the shutdown has cut US economic output by about 0.13 per cent each week. That includes lost work from government contractors, as well as lost spending and investing by federal employees who don’t have money to spend without a paycheck.

Others have estimated a pretty substantial risk for the shutdown, with New York Federal Reserve President John Williams saying the US economy could see a cut in economic growth by 1 per cent.

Inspections are falling behind

Regulations, inspections, and government approvals are falling behind

Since the shutdown came into effect in December, a number of services provided by the government have been curtailed.

That includes US food inspections — except in some instances where high risk has been involved — as well as government approval for things like expanding airline fleets.

In addition, some fishing boats in Alaska have been docked because of the shutdown, the Securities and Exchange Commission cannot approve initial public offerings for companies, and safety inspections and reviews for new drugs may run out of funding.

13 shutdowns since 1981

The US has seen 13 shutdowns since 1981, with many lasting just a short period of time. The previous record holder ran 21 days from December 1995 until January 1996.

These shutdowns are relevant here because, before 1981, government agencies continued to operate as normal and expenses were covered retroactively once the government was reopened.

Some 42,000 immigration court hearings canceled or postponed

Mr Trump has demanded $5.7bn to fund the border wall he made a central campaign promise in 2016, citing a broke US immigration system that has allowed drugs and criminals to flow easily into the country.

But, the government shutdown is putting a greater burden on the system than before, and a Syracuse University estimate indicates that 42,000 immigration court hearings have been pushed back or canceled.

The shutdown has had a ripple effect beyond just the government

The shutdown’s impact has been felt well beyond those in the federal workforce. Since the shutdown began, airlines have reported a dip in customers while major businesses have been hit, too.

Other, less obvious industries, have also been impacted, for instance: Beer brewers have been unable to get government approval for labels on their new or seasonal products.