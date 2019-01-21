Government shutdown by the numbers: From food stamps to wages, how Trump’s crusade is damaging the US economy

One month in, the United States government shutdown is by far the longest funding impasse in modern American history — and there is little evidence to suggest that Donald Trump and congressional democrats will come together to solve the crisis any time soon.
Over the past 31 days, Washington politicians have squabbled as the impacts of the shutdown have piled up.
At first, it was the headlines noting that rubbish was piling up in America’s national parks. Then came the threats to government services like food stamps, housing subsidies, and the like. Now, hundreds of thousands of federal employees are struggling to make ends meet without their regular paychecks.
We've examined the impact of the shutdown by the numbers, and how it has impacted the broader US.
Government employees making do without income
Around 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or told to come in to work even though they are not being paid. That means that hundreds of thousands of people who live paycheck to paycheck have been forced to find ways to pay their mortgages, put food on the table, and even pay for gas to drive to the jobs they are not being paid to do.
Nine departments impacted
The entire US government has not been shut down, but nine federal departments and agencies are feeling the squeeze.
Those that have been closed since funding ran out on 22 December include the Federal Aviation Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Securities and Exchange Commission. In closed agencies and departments, only employees considered “essential” have been told to come to work without pay until the shutdown ends.
The departments that have not been impacted include the Defense Department, which was Congress and Mr Trump had already funded through the end of the 2019 fiscal year.
Other agencies like the US Federal Reserve and US Postal Service have managed because they rely on funding that comes separately from Congress.
US economy slowing
The chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, has estimated that the shutdown has cut US economic output by about 0.13 per cent each week. That includes lost work from government contractors, as well as lost spending and investing by federal employees who don’t have money to spend without a paycheck.
Others have estimated a pretty substantial risk for the shutdown, with New York Federal Reserve President John Williams saying the US economy could see a cut in economic growth by 1 per cent.
Inspections are falling behind
Regulations, inspections, and government approvals are falling behind
Since the shutdown came into effect in December, a number of services provided by the government have been curtailed.
That includes US food inspections — except in some instances where high risk has been involved — as well as government approval for things like expanding airline fleets.
In addition, some fishing boats in Alaska have been docked because of the shutdown, the Securities and Exchange Commission cannot approve initial public offerings for companies, and safety inspections and reviews for new drugs may run out of funding.
13 shutdowns since 1981
The US has seen 13 shutdowns since 1981, with many lasting just a short period of time. The previous record holder ran 21 days from December 1995 until January 1996.
These shutdowns are relevant here because, before 1981, government agencies continued to operate as normal and expenses were covered retroactively once the government was reopened.
Some 42,000 immigration court hearings canceled or postponed
Mr Trump has demanded $5.7bn to fund the border wall he made a central campaign promise in 2016, citing a broke US immigration system that has allowed drugs and criminals to flow easily into the country.
But, the government shutdown is putting a greater burden on the system than before, and a Syracuse University estimate indicates that 42,000 immigration court hearings have been pushed back or canceled.
The shutdown has had a ripple effect beyond just the government
The shutdown’s impact has been felt well beyond those in the federal workforce. Since the shutdown began, airlines have reported a dip in customers while major businesses have been hit, too.
Other, less obvious industries, have also been impacted, for instance: Beer brewers have been unable to get government approval for labels on their new or seasonal products.
And, consumers are beginning to take note, with the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index falling in January to its lowest level since Mr Trump became president.
No end in sight
After several meetings between Mr Trump and congressional leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the president offered on Saturday to strike a deal that would include the $5.7bn he has asked for to build the wall as well as temporary relief for so-called Dreamers through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Programme that Mr Trump took steps to end after becoming president. But, Democrats have appeared uninterested in striking that sort of deal, and have remained largely united in their opposition to giving the president border wall funding.
Notably, some Republicans have began indicating that they are less interested in the president's wall than they are in getting the government back up and running, with at least three in the Senate saying they want to vote on funding with or without wall provisions. That group has included Colorado Senator Cory Gardner, Maine Senator Susan Collins, and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski.
But, Mr Trump has said he is willing to keep the shutdown running for months or even years. We'll see how serious he is about that.