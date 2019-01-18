Government shutdown at one month: Where things stand for the average American

A TSA worker helps passengers at the Salt Lake City International Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The government shutdown has generated an outpouring of generosity to TSA agents and other federal employees who are working without pay. In Salt Lake City, airport officials treated workers from the TSA, FAA and Customs and Border Protection to a free barbecue lunch as a gesture to keep their spirits up during a difficult time.

WASHINGTON – With the partial government shutdown heading into its second month, the strain on the country continues to grow, especially on the 800,000 federal workers who are headed toward missing their second paycheck next week.

To help pay the bills, some have resorted to part-time jobs or soliciting donations through crowdsourcing websites. Across the country, airline passengers are facing sporadic crowding at airports because Transportation Security Administration workers are calling in sick, and some national parks and monuments are either closed or in bad shape because the trash isn't being picked up and bathrooms not cleaned.

President Donald Trump's own economists said earlier this week that the impact of the shutdown on economic growth is twice as bad as originally projected. The Council of Economic Advisers now say that each week of the shutdown shaves .13 percentage points off of economic growth, mostly from the lost spending and investment by those federal employees not being paid.

Fairly soon, that could stall economic growth and begin a contraction.

Despite this grim outlook, many Americans have yet to feel much impact from the shutdown in part because the Trump administration has selectively recalled workers in various agencies to make sure that critical services continue. Those efforts provide a pressure valve that's relieving some public anger, so the political tension surrounding the shutdown has increased and turned the shutdown into a personal duel between Trump and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Elaine Kamarck, with the Brookings Institution, said the moves by the Trump administration are a sign they are planning for the shutdown to continue for a long time.

"They clearly want their cake and eat it too," said Kamarck, director of the Center for Effective Public Management at the institution who is also a member of the Democratic National Committee. "They want to play the shutdown game but they want to have the government operating."

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said efforts to mute the impact of the shutdown mask its broader meaning.

"This is far more about the crisis of governance that we are in the midst of," MacGuineas said. "Our government is crumbling. The ability of our leaders to lead the country during a really important time is called into question."

She acknowledges that the shutdown is causing suffering, especially for federal employees.

"But many of the points made to illustrate the impact of a federal shutdown are quite easily dismissed. If the worst thing we have is overflowing toilets in national parks, it’s not exactly a national crisis."

Who's most affected

Besides federal employees, those facing the greatest hardship – now and in the future – are those in need.

Every week hundreds of contracts between the Department of Housing and Urban Development and landlords renting to low-income families expire, leaving thousands in limbo. The landlords are left to either subsidize the rent with the hopes of being reimbursed when the shutdown ends or evicting people who may have nowhere else to live.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps, has sent out its February payment early to the more than 40 million recipients nationwide asking that they not spend the money all at once because it may be the last they receive until the shutdown ends. Women, Infants, and Children benefits also are set to expire next month although some states say they can stretch theirs for another month or two.

Immigrants trying to renew a work permit or a driver's license or seek asylum face longer delays because already 63,0000 hearings have been canceled because of the shutdown and the backlog in immigration courts has grown to 800,000 cases.

United for U.S. – a joint effort of the United Way network, nonprofits, corporations and organized labor – has been formed to assist furloughed federal workers and others who are struggling during the shutdown.

People can find out about services in their area by calling 2-1-1 or going to 211.org.

At the State Department and the National Park Service, agency officials have come up with some funding to pay workers, at least temporarily.