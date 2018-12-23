Government shutdown: How small businesses are hurt

With the government partially shut down, small businesses feel the pressure. The Small Business Association stops loans and some consumers cut spending.

The partial government shutdown, which began at midnight Saturday, is likely to affect millions of small businesses.

While 800,000 government workers brace for temporary financial losses, many of the roughly 30 million small businesses nationwide face revenue losses and limited access to certain loans.

Because the Trump administration and Congress were unable to reach a long-term funding agreement that includes President Trump's proposed $5 billion border wall, any small business owner who was banking on quick assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be out of luck.

"Due to the lapse of government funding, SBA will remain inactive until further notice. We apologize for any inconveniences and we look forward to assisting you when we return," the agency posted on Facebook.

Without a spending bill, nine of 15 federal departments and dozens of agencies are closed or reducing some operations, according to a fact sheet released by the Democratic staff of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

This shutdowns can have major implications for small business owners. Here's what they need to know:

Lending

Government shutdowns close the SBA offices in Washington, D.C., for some workers.

While "excepted" employees who work for disaster services report to work, "non-excepted" employees are not permitted to use SBA email or other federal resources, which prevents them from doing their job.

Here's a notice SBA has posted on its website during the shutdown:

"Beginning at noon the day of the shutdown, non-excepted employees will no longer

be permitted to utilize SBA email or other federal resources. Please know that use of

Federal resources while on furlough status is prohibited by law and is considered a

criminal offense."

Without workers there to process 7(a) loan applications, which help startups obtain financing, small business owners are forced to find capital elsewhere or wait until Congress and President Trump reach a budget agreement

More: Senate adjourns with no spending deal in sight, extending government shutdown until Dec. 27

More: Government shutdowns are rare when one party controls White House, Congress. President Trump is on his third.

In addition, SBA guarantees to back loans are suspended during shutdowns.

Those issues become more prominent the longer the partial government closure lasts, and with the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, it could persist well into next week, according to CNN Politics. President Trump said Friday he is "totally prepared for a very long shutdown."

Small businesses were hurt during a 16-daygovernment shutdown in 2013 when former President Barack Obama was in the White House. As Forbes reports, small business loan approval rates dropped from 50 percent to 44.3 percent at small banks. Small business approval rates at big banks dropped by nearly 20 percent.

Consumer Spending

As visits to national parks and buildings waned and furloughed federal workers hunkered down, retail store traffic fell an average 7.3 percent each week of the 2013 shutdown compared with the same period a year earlier, according to ShopperTrak data obtained by CNBC.

The predicament can be particularly dire for small businesses that operate around national parks.

Since the National Parks Service's 2018 contingency plan includes clearing out staff, foot traffic in those areas can be limited. Fewer people in the park zone means small restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts, and boutiques that operate in the greater area can see declines in the number of customers.

You know, the shutdown doesn't just affect government employees. It also hurts the small business owners because the govt employee won't spend money (on the busiest weekend of the year) because they don't know when they will be paid. — 🏃‍♀️Ginny🏃‍♀️ (@seeginnyrun) December 22, 2018

Government shutdowns can also shake consumer confidence.

Though the economy remains strong, with jobless claims near record lows, businesses in areas with a high number of government employees might suffer a temporary loss since some federal workers don't get paid during the shutdown, though many will be paid retroactively.